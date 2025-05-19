Haven Greens is Canada’s first fully automated greenhouse, revolutionizing the lettuce industry by providing a year-round, sustainable supply of fresh, pesticide-free leafy greens. We spoke with Jay Willmot, Founder and CEO of Haven Greens, to learn how his family’s farming legacy, a passion for agriculture, and a frustration with the quality of store-bought greens inspired a new approach to growing produce locally in Ontario.

What is your business called and what does it do?

Haven Greens is Canada’s first fully automated greenhouse on a mission to revolutionize the greenhouse lettuce industry with our state-of-the-art, climate-controlled facility. The company is built on the foundation of my family’s 55-year farming legacy, and we aim to deliver a stable, year-round supply of fresh, pesticide-free leafy greens to Canadians.

What made you want to do this work?

Haven Greens is the evolution of Kinghaven Farms, my family’s business, which dates back to 1967. While we initially found our success in thoroughbred racing, we wanted to reevaluate the farm’s future and look towards new ventures.

I’ve always had a passion for agriculture, sustainability, and community impact, and my interest in leafy greens stretches back to my university days as a commerce student at Dalhousie. I was frustrated by the lack of freshness in the greens at my local grocery stores, but this planted a seed in my mind to seek out a solution. The combination of our family farm and this spark led to the creation of Haven Greens.

Although the farm’s uneven terrain and space constraints posed logistical challenges, it encouraged me to seek out innovative alternatives and eventually led me to discover the potential of automated greenhouses, which are able to scale efficiently while growing consistent, high-quality crops year-round.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

Haven Greens offers a direct solution to multiple problems, including Canada’s reliance on US imports for leafy greens, the quality of leafy greens available in North America, and the fluctuating supply for leafy greens, leading to price increases.

The vast majority (around 97%) of leafy greens consumed by Canadians are imported, primarily from California, Arizona, and Mexico. By growing our greens directly within the GTA, our products offer a local alternative, helping Canadians reduce reliance on American imports and supporting national food sovereignty.

A part of our reliance on US imports comes from Canada’s frigid growing conditions, which aren’t ideal for field crops like leafy greens. Our greenhouse, built with sustainability and efficiency in mind, was created to yield fresh leafy greens for Canadians to enjoy year-round thanks to a stable supply, leading to consistent, reasonable pricing. With its climate control and automation, the greenhouse protects against disruptive weather activity and potential contaminants that would otherwise spoil crops, leading to more limited supply and inflated prices. We’ve also implemented a mobile gutter system to maximize space and improve efficiency by removing the need for manual transplanting. Our operations not only maximize quality, but also target net-zero operations through using fewer resources more strategically.

Our local presence also allows for faster delivery times to stores and restaurants, offering peak freshness that lasts up to 5 weeks, far longer than the typical 2-week shelf life of field-grown leafy greens. Greens grown in a greenhouse also experience less nutritional loss (approx. 30% after two weeks), compared to field-grown alternatives (approx. 75% after two weeks). Additionally, our greens are cultivated without human contact, allowing for the highest standards of cleanliness and freshness from seed to harvest. We take great pride in creating products that offer exceptional flavour and crunch.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Our clientele encompasses all Canadians who want to enjoy crisp, flavourful leafy greens at a reasonable price point.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

It’s pretty simple—we grow high-quality, flavour-packed greens in Canada’s first fully automated greenhouse and get them onto shelves at local retailers or into the hands of chefs and kitchens through food service opportunities. Our automated systems not only ensure quality and consistency, but also allow us to offer our greens at a great price point.

Where in the city can we find your profession?

The Haven Greens greenhouse is located in King City, Ontario, just slightly north of Toronto, and currently spans 5 acres—with plans to expand to the facility’s full 10-acre capacity. Those interested in trying Haven Greens for themselves can find our three lettuce blends: Baby Green Leaf, Baby Red & Green Leaf, and Baby Spring Mix in all Summerhill Market locations (including the store’s online site), as well as at select grocers and farmers’ markets. We also have a store locator on our website that’s regularly updated with new locations as our greens become available across more shelves.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

What makes Haven Greens a good choice for someone who just wants really good greens?

Most people don’t realize that around 97% of the lettuce Canadians eat is imported, mostly from California. At Haven Greens, we’re changing that. We take pride in growing high-quality, Canadian greens right here in Ontario. Our fully automated greenhouse was built to produce consistently fresh, flavourful lettuce that doesn’t have to travel thousands of miles to reach your plate. The result? Delicious, local, crisp greens with longer shelf lives that are clean, pesticide-free, and ready to eat—no washing needed.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part, hands down, has been seeing our greens on local shelves, especially after launching in all Summerhill Market locations and other independent retailers. It’s so rewarding to watch people take a bite and immediately notice the crispness and flavour—knowing they’re enjoying something we’ve worked so hard to create. Beyond the taste, we love using our products to spark conversations about how we grow our greens sustainably and, more generally, around where our food comes from. It’s truly fulfilling to see our efforts connect with customers in such a meaningful way.

Although I wouldn’t necessarily call this aspect of the business the “worst part,” there are challenges that arise with scaling a business in its early stages. Managing growth while ensuring the quality of our products is top priority, but there are logistics to tackle as part of the journey. We’re incredibly grateful to have a solid team that’s dedicated, inspired, and ready to take Haven Greens to new heights. Every challenge we face is just another step toward making Haven a household name.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

People assume growing baby greens is peaceful. Meanwhile, we’re out here curating the perfect spring mix—with a superiority complex. The arugula thinks it’s better than everyone, and don’t even get me started on the salad CEO our baby green leaf.

Where can we follow you?

Those who want to follow Haven Greens’ journey can find us on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube. You can also learn more about our business via our website.

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another local business that you love?

A local business we love is Beretta Farms. Their dedication to sustainable livestock agriculture, organic practices, and commitment to quality aligns beautifully with our values. From ethically raised meats to their support for Canadian farming, they’re making a real impact—one delicious, responsibly sourced product at a time. We’re proud to shout them out!