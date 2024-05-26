Recipe for Tiramisu from Chef Conzo

Over the last few years, Sugo in Toronto has become a local favourite, often with lineups out the door waiting for a table. We are lucky ones as Chef Conzo agreed to share their Tiramisu recipe. Check it out below.

Tiramisu

Makes 9 x 13 Pan

Ingredients:

1/2 oz Bailey’s Irish Cream

1/2 oz Goslings Dark Rum

1/2 oz Kahlua

3 Double Long shots espresso, cooled to room temp (about 1 cup espresso)

Around 36 ‘classic’ ladyfinger cookies (the dry kind) (less than 1 standard 400g package)

9 egg yolks

9 egg whites

100 g + 25 g granulated sugar (divided – quantities are used separately)

3 cups mascarpone (about 1.5 x 475g tubs of mascarpone)

2 tbsp (approx.) cocoa powder (with sifter/fine sieve for dusting)

Directions:

1. Add liquor to cooled espresso. Transfer espresso mixture to a squeeze bottle, if available.

2. Snugly line the bottom of pan with half of ladyfingers. Evenly douse layer of ladyfingers with half of the contents of the squeeze bottle; or spoon half of the espresso mixture over the ladyfingers if working without a squeeze bottle. Set aside.

3. Custard: In stand mixer bowl, combine yolks with 100 g sugar; whisk on medium-high for 8 minutes, until pale yellow and smooth.

4. Add mascarpone; whisk on medium for 6 minutes. Transfer mixture to a large stainless-steel bowl and refrigerate while egg whites are whipped. Clean whisk and mixer bowl well.

5. Egg Whites: Using clean whisk attachment and mixer bowl, whisk egg whites and 25 g sugar on high speed for 5-6 minutes; until stiff peaks form.

6. Bring out bowl of yolk-mascarpone mixture from fridge. In 3 additions, GENTLY FOLD whipped egg whites into mascarpone mixture. Be sure not to over mix. Some clumps of ‘whites’ in mixture are ok.

7. Top bottom layer of espresso-soaked lady fingers with half of the tiramisu filling, carefully smoothing to edges of pan. Handle filling carefully to maintain volume.

8. Repeat to build a 2nd layer, using the remaining ladyfingers, dousing them with the remaining espresso mixture and tiramisu filling.

9. Dust pan with cocoa powder and wrap with plastic wrap. Keep refrigerated until serving. Tiramisu is ideally served 48 hours after making but can be served after 24 hours in a pinch.

Best practices for whipping Egg Whites:

• Use a large, deep bowl and stand mixer.

• Beaters and bowl should be spotlessly clean.

• Egg whites must have NO YOLKS in them – It’s easiest to separate eggs cleanly when they are refrigerator-cold.