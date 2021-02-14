Caramel Brownies Recipe by Chef Julia Hanna

Our latest recipe comes from chef and Ontario restauranteur of 38 years, Julia Hanna, who sent us her recipe for Caramel Brownies. Enjoy!

Caramel Brownies Recipe

Ingredients

– 1.5 cups brown sugar

– 1lb butter

– 4 eggs, room temperature

– 2 tsp baking powder

– 1 tsp salt

– 2 tsp vanilla

– 3 cups flour

Directions

1. Melt the butter and add to the brown sugar and vanilla.

2. Let the wet mixture cool to room temperature.

3. Mix in the eggs then add to the cooled wet mixture.

4. Stir all dry ingredients; flour, salt, baking powder.

5. Fold the dry mixture into the wet mixture.

6. Pour brownie mixture into a well-greased 14×10’’ baking pan.

7. Bake at 325F for 30 minutes.

8. To check if the brownies are done; insert a knife into the center of the cake, it should come out clean.

9. Cool brownies at room temperature.