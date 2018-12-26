“A Day in the Life” of mixed media artist Alyssa Solitario

Alyssa Solitario is a mixed media artist, based in Toronto, and has experience and skills in film and graphic design. She does digital paintings and illustrations inspired by her interests in youth novels and pop culture.

-Written by Tara Garcia

What ‘hood are you in?

I live in Scarborough.

What do you do?

I am currently a third year Digital Painting and Expanded Animation student. Outside of the school setting, I simply enjoy doing drawings, digital paintings, and illustrations of different things that come to mind or things that I am very interested in. I do aspire to be an illustrator and a concept artist for films in the future. I am sort of still trying to find my footing in art and I am simply creating what I enjoy creating, from illustrations based on my favourite shows or books to things that I am thinking and feeling throughout my life.

What are you currently working on?

As I am a student, I am currently working on school projects which varies (from digital paintings to character design and animation). So at the moment, I am not really working on any big personal projects though whenever I have time, I try to create something simply for myself whether it be small, random doodles in my sketchbook.

Where can we find your work?

I post most of my work on Instagram which is @lyssaarts. At the moment my profile is all over the place and like I said before I am still finding my way in art, so this Instagram is a place where I post a lot of different works.

Life on the Line, a public art project will be exhibited on the Toronto TTC Subway this Winter. 100 posters will be on display from November 19th – January 6th, and all artwork will be available for sale on the TTC Shop website where 80% of all sales will be donated to the Canadian Mental Health Association Toronto’s Holiday Gift Program.