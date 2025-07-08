Not quite Toronto: A coffee tour detour

When Mazda Canada reached out with details about their new partnership with the Coffee Association of Canada, I was intrigued. The idea? A Coffee Tour through Toronto, highlighting a curated selection of cafés that reflect the city’s diverse, local culture — places like Subtext, Tsuchi Café, and Balzac’s. But here’s the twist: I already had a road trip planned, and it wasn’t to Toronto.

Instead, we were headed from Ontario to Wildwood, a glamping resort in Quebec’s Outaouais region — a quieter, scenic stretch nestled along the Ottawa River, not far from Ottawa itself. When I mentioned the timing to Mazda’s team, they were all for it. Even though the official tour stops were in Toronto, they said the campaign was really about celebrating Canadian coffee culture — however and wherever that might happen. With that in mind, we brought the spirit of the Mazda Coffee Tour along with us.

The road trip gave us a chance to test out the Mazda CX-70 hybrid, which turned out to be a comfortable ride for long distances. The interior alone made the hours melt away — tan leather seats, a suede dash with nice contrast stitching, and enough room to relax without feeling boxed in. Smooth handling, and the hybrid system helped stretch the fuel economy just a little longer across the more remote stretches of road.

One of the first stops on our trip was Café Downtown in Fort Coulonge. It’s right in the centre of town and offers everything from great coffee to a surprisingly good menu of seasonal meals. Breakfast and lunch are always solid, and if you happen to pass through on a weekend evening, their dinner service is worth sticking around for. It’s a local spot, but with the kind of kitchen and attention to detail that makes you want to tell people about it.

From there, we made our way into Ottawa and spent the afternoon taking in the sights before heading to another standout coffee spot — Ottawa Bike Café. It’s a little off the usual café path, tucked into a space where coffee and cycling culture blend pretty seamlessly. You can get your espresso while someone tunes up their bike a few feet away. There’s a casual buzz to it, with solid coffee, good snacks, and that kind of open, workshop atmosphere that makes you feel welcome even if you’re just passing through.

So while we didn’t stick to the official Mazda Coffee Tour route in Toronto, we still found our own version of it. The drive, the coffee, the local stops — it all lined up with the same idea: exploring Canada one cup at a time.