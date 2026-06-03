“A Day in the Life” with: Performing Artist Bonggun Kim

I’ve known Bonggun Kim long enough to remember when comedy wasn’t the plan — it was just something he kept accidentally doing. He has always had this habit of saying things a little too honestly, then realizing people were laughing. Eventually, he figured out he could do that on purpose.

When Bonggun moved to Canada, he didn’t arrive with a five-year plan or a safety net. He arrived with curiosity, work ethic, and an ability to see the absurd in everyday life — especially when cultures collide. Comedy didn’t just become a career choice; it became the most natural way for him to make sense of the world.

I’ve watched him take comedy seriously in a way most people don’t expect. He studies it, rewrites obsessively, performs constantly, and somehow stays humble through all of it. He’ll joke about not knowing what he’s doing, but behind the scenes, he’s disciplined, focused, and stubbornly committed.

What makes Bonggun stand out is that his comedy isn’t loud or forced. It’s thoughtful, sharp, and rooted in real experience. He makes people laugh first — then realize they’re seeing something from a perspective they hadn’t considered before. Watching him grow, it’s clear this isn’t a phase. This is exactly where he’s supposed to be.

***

Which ’hood are you in?

York — currently spreading the smell of kimchi day by day to make the neighbourhood more Korean and Asian.

What do you do?

Stand-up comedy, creating seriously funny content.

What are you currently working on?

I am currently creating interview-style comedy content built around a reverse-interview format. The premise sets up an expected, normal answer, then intentionally subverts it with an unexpected or absurd response that often bridges cultural perspectives. This minimal, direct approach aligns with my comedy style — saying exactly what needs to be said, without over-explaining, and letting the simplicity make the joke stronger.

Alongside content creation, I am touring consistently across Canada. This year, I am focusing on developing my material more thoroughly with the goal of building a full one-hour set and filming my first comedy special.

Where can we find your work?

Everything can be found here.