“Five Minutes With” Toronto Funk / Rock / Pop band The Beelays

The Beelays are a wicked fun funk/rock/pop band, fronted by soaring harmonies from their two female lead singers (almost as if they Chili Peppers and Heart had a lovechild). Each time they play they pffer a deep musical connection between band members that is tangibly felt by the audience. The Beelays produce musical creations that seek to push the boundaries of expectations, showcasing their hard-hitting talent and captivating quirky style. Through their original lyrics, soaring melodies, funky grooves and contagious energy, the Beelays’ music uplifts and entertains.

Name: Beelays

Members: Emily Kemp (vocals)

Jocelyn Russell (vocals/keys)

Tom Altobelli (bass)

Scott McIntosh (guitar)

Jordan Snider (drums)

Chris Bruder (keys)

Genre: Funk, Rock and Pop (we come from a lot of different backgrounds in terms of musical style so there’s a little taste of R&B, Soul, Jazz and many of other genres mixed in as well)

Founded: The group was formed in 2009. The front ladies were added to the group in March 2018

# of Albums: 1 EP with the current line up

1 EP and 1 album with the previous line up

Latest Release: Hoss was released in February 2019 and our new song, Get to Me, is being released August 13, 2019.

Latest Single: Get to Me

Latest Video:

Favourite Restaurant:

Factory Girl, they have amazing Italian food!

Favourite band as a teenager:

Weezer, RHCP, System of a Down, Led Zeppelin

Favourite band now:

Beatles and Vulfpeck

Guilty Pleasure Song:

Sorry not Sorry, Rasputin and Tarzan Boy

Live Show Ritual:

Group huddle roar (the girls laugh)

Favourite local artist:

KC Roberts and Conor Gains. Both these guys have incredibly unique music and awesome vibes when watching them live.

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Sneaky Dees nachos!

Queen or College St?

Queen St.

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

High Park. Its so beautiful and there is so much to explore!

EP or LP?

Toss up. Most bands prefer LPs but good music is good music either way.!

Early bird or night owl?

All of us are night owls! We write a lot of songs in the middle of the night, its when we find ourselves the most creative.

Road or studio?

The band is split. In the studio you are creating something that will last forever. You can relive that experience every time you play the record. Also, we’re a F(r)amily (friends/family) so whether we’re on the road or not, we’re always having a good time together. Also, you meet new people on the road and if you’re lucky…stumble across some really good pizza.

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Roti baby!

Where can we follow you?

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Website | Spotify

Any shows or albums coming up?

Saturday, August 17th – Dundas Cactus Festival 2-3:30pm

Saturday, September 21st – Niagara Grape & Wine 3:30-5:30pm