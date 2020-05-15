“Five Minutes With” Local Pop Artist Melissa Lamm

Melissa Lamm loves pop music. Although she is both a classically trained pianist and graduate of Carleton University’s Music program, Melissa’s passion lies in creating pop songs that resonate with listeners and keep them bopping all day long. Melissa fell in love with music as a child, first learning how to play the piano at the age of six and then writing songs shortly after. After years of practice and studying, in 2016 Melissa packed up and moved to Toronto to dive into the city’s vibrant music scene.

With five singles under her belt and an EP in the works, Melissa performs regularly around Toronto and online to her growing international audience via Twitch.tv — a live-streaming platform that plays host to a variety of live interactive video content, including live musical performances. Her dreamy vocal and piano performances have made her channel a destination on Twitch.tv’s music category, and won the hearts of many listeners from around the world.

Melissa’s debut EP, which was funded by her amazing Twitch community, is set to release in the summer of 2020.

Name: Melissa Lamm

Genre: Pop

Founded: 2017

# of Albums: None, but my debut EP will be coming out this summer!

Latest Release: Got My Heart

Latest Single: Got My Heart

Latest Video:

Favourite local Restaurant:

PAI is my favourite spot in the city. The best pad thai and drinks that come in buckets!!

Favourite band as a teenager:

Jonas Brothers <3

Favourite band now:

I’m not listening to too many bands at the moment but I’m really into Astrid S right now, and Jeremy Zucker.

Guilty Pleasure Song:

Limo 4 Emos by Watsky is my pump-up jam.

Live Show Ritual:

I am usually a ball of nerves drinking water and pacing around.

Favourite local artist:

I just found out JP Saxe is from Toronto. I am LOVING his music right now.

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

I will always choose the pasta option. Pasta.

Queen or College St?

Queen is my favourite! I love to go for long walks down Queen. Awesome little shops and restaurants, and great people watching.

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

Riverdale!

EP or LP?

EP, only because I don’t have an LP yet.

Early bird or night owl?

I am a night owl by nature but I’m trying to make myself more of an early bird.

Road or studio?

I love the studio!

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Roti!

Where can we follow you?

Twitch.

Instagram.

Twitter.

Spotify.

Any shows or albums coming up? (What do you currently want to promote?)

My latest single, Got My Heart, just came out! I have a new single in store next month and my debut EP will be dropping this summer. Follow me on socials for updates and watch me perform live on Twitch every week!