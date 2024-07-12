Luminato Illuminates Toronto

Summers in Toronto are uniquely filled with immersive art, food and cultural experiences. Luminato in the Square kicks off this summer’s profusion of accessible, family-friendly immersive entertainment. David Pecaut Square was reimagined, transforming into the home of this season’s Luminato Festival Toronto. The festival ran from June 7 to 16 and offered attendees free entry to interactive activities, concerts, performance art and a blend of culinary choices, reflective of Toronto’s dynamic multicultural landscape.

This year, Luminato in the Square, engaged audiences with a lively blend of music, dance and art. Festival goers were privy to a sensory extravaganza, curated to illuminate Toronto with the artistry of local, Canadian and international artists. Celia Smith, CEO of Luminato Festival Toronto highlights organizers’ intention to bring a “diverse range of arts and cultural programming” to this year’s festival. Smith‘s stance “…the festival hub will captivate the city with one-of-a-kind experiences each day” is an attestation to the creative, immersive experience Luminato Festival Toronto is known for.

Luminato in the Square offered attendees the chance to participate in Indigenous, Latin American, Black, and South Asian cultural art experiences. The sounds of Latin, Brazilian, Afrobeat and Caribbean rhythms filled the air with energy and laughter. The programming celebrated the artistry of the queer and disabled communities and encouraged attendees to take part and unwind in the welcoming environment of the Elders’ circle. An immersive experience like no other, Luminato in the Square epitomizes experiential inclusivity.

The festival featured an abundance of art installations and immersive experiences by BIPOC, queer and disabled artists including: Earth Garden: Aki Gitigaan – curated by FabCollab’s Miigwech Collective and Luminato Festival Toronto; The Indie Scene – curated by Wavelength Music; Afro Ascension – curated by the Global Coalition Against Systemic Racism and for Reparations, Fondation Michaëlle Jean Foundation, and Luminato Festival Toronto; and Lulaworld – curated by Lula Music & Arts.

Earth Garden: Aki Gitigaan is built on the foundation that the human collective experiences the heartbeat of Mother Earth through music and art. As such, curators FabCollab’s Miigwech Collective and Luminato Festival Toronto created an experience where attendees could encounter different elements of the garden through the Seven Grandfather Teachings, Medicine workshops, and live music and dance. The Indie Scene was an interactive BIPOC-focused music community showcased at Luminato in the Square. Wavelength Music’s spotlight on independent music and culture displayed the musical prowess of local and international artists, Ethio-jazz legend Hailu Mergia, indie-folk rising star Cassandra Jenkins, Sub Pop drone-popster Lael Neale, alongside local heroes Mother Tongues. While Afro Ascension educated and entertained audiences with family-friendly activities including, an Afrobeat and Reggae set by R.I.S.E Edutainment, a dancehall lesson led by Edz Gyamfi and a percussion workshop by steelpan musician Joy Lapps. Afro Ascension organizers offered attendees a sneak peek at Sounds & Pressure: Reggae in a Foreign Land; the beauty of this film boasts as the National Film Board’s ode to reggae.

The Finale of Luminato in the Square closed the festival with a celebration of immersive and interactive BIPOC art. Curated by The Disability Collective and Luminato Festival Toronto, attendees were serenaded by Canadian music icon Measha Brueggergosman-Lee and a host of hip hop and gospel artists. While the Heavyweights Brass Band brought New Orleanian flare performing a traditional Second Line. The Disability Collective’s variety show featured a copious number of talented Deaf and disabled drag, dance, and jazz performers and offered patrons access to an artisan market with handmade items made by disabled artisans. Juno-winning rapper and songwriter Haviah Mighty and New Orleans’ Queen of Bounce, Big Freedia, captivated the crowd with their on-stage performances, ending one of Luminato’s most compelling festivals to date.

Luminato Festival Toronto is a catalyst for intrepid, contemporary artworks. The festival is a major tourist attraction which takes place each June in Toronto. The organizers work to showcase diverse local, Canadian and international artists. Luminato Festival Toronto is rooted in the ideology of creating spaces of inclusivity, accessibility, and sustainability while using their platform to highlight the voices of BIPOC artists globally.