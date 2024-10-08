Charitable Choices: The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation

Phil Bound has been volunteering his time and finances towards The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation for the past 22 years. The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation’s Walk to Conquer Cancer happens every year with the goal of conquering cancer in our lifetime. We recently connected with him to learn more about them.

Describe your charity/non-profit/volunteer work in a few sentences.

Whether it’s through donating or volunteering my time, I’ve always been passionate about getting involved in causes that help better the well-being of our communities. I’m quite fond of The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation and proud to fundraise for Princess Margaret Cancer Centre. I have participated in the Walk to Conquer Cancer since its inception and walked it for the 22nd time this year. The Princess Margaret is home to innovative research and a team dedicated to providing exceptional care to everyone affected by cancer. I love working with everyone at the Foundation; they’re a wonderful group of individuals who come together with the determination to help change the future of cancer.

What problem does it aim to solve?

My fundraising goal is to Conquer Cancer In Our Lifetime. I fundraise money for life-saving cancer research at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre – one of the top 5 cancer research centres in the world.

When did you start/join it?

I first participated in the Walk to Conquer Cancer way back in 2002. I heard about the event while listening to the radio during my drive home. As soon as I learned about the event, I decided that I wanted to participate. Princess Margaret Cancer Centre is a well-known institution, and I wanted to help fulfil the vision to Conquer Cancer In Our Lifetime. I thought it would be a great challenge, which it has been, but it’s not the same challenge that the people who fight cancer face every day. Eventually, I added a fun twist to my participation! I started to dye my moustache pink, and now it’s become a tradition for the annual event. My signature pink moustache is a fun conversation starter and gets people talking more about the Walk.

What made you want to get involved?

There are many people in my life – friends, family and acquaintances – who have faced cancer. I decided to get involved because I know the funds raised will have a direct impact on The Princess Margaret – it will contribute to making new discoveries that will widen our knowledge about cancer, expand treatment options, and enhance patient care in Canada and around the world.

What was the situation like when you started?

I was excited to take part in my first Walk to Conquer Cancer. Back when I started, the event was 60 km throughout the beautiful city of Toronto across two days – 30 km on Saturday and 30 km on Sunday. One thing that’s stayed the same is that I’ve met many wonderful people who were all walking in support of the same cause. There was a great sense of camaraderie, hope, and enthusiasm. The friendly faces and warm smiles that you saw while walking the route made the event feel extra special.

How has it changed since?

The Walk itself has changed as more and more individuals are participating each year. The event has grown to the point of thousands of individuals weaving their way throughout neighbourhoods across Toronto for a lovely one-day, 21 km walk. Patients, survivors, friends, family members, caregivers and colleagues all continue to come together for the Walk and united by the same mission.

What more needs to be done?

The Walk to Conquer Cancer has continuously grown since I first took part in the event. It’s inspiring to witness thousands of people come together for the same cause; the energy at the event is contagious. Two in five Canadians will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime. While we’ve made great progress in advancing our knowledge about cancer, there’s still more to be uncovered and the time to act is now. The more people involved in the Walk to Conquer Cancer, the more funds we can raise to help The Princess Margaret’s research team discover new breakthroughs.

How can our readers help?

Join me and The Princess Margaret, in our mission to conquer cancer – register for The Walk, sponsor a walker, volunteer or donate to build momentum. All walkers love cheers along the route as well! Every dollar raised for The Princess Margaret will go a long way. It’s through rallying together that we can change the future of cancer. There’s still time to get involved in the Walk to Conquer Cancer.

Where can we follow you?

Phil’s Walk

PAY IT FORWARD: What is an awesome local charity that you love?

I truly love giving back to the community. There’s nothing better than brightening someone’s day. Whether it’s a big or small gesture, every act of kindness can make a big impact. This is the philosophy that I live by every day. Another organization that’s near and dear to my heart is the Barrie Food Bank, which focuses on creating a community where no one goes hungry. I’m proud to volunteer with an organization dedicated to providing food relief and supporting the well-being of others. I’ve volunteered with the Barrie Food Bank for the past 10 years and look forward to continuing to support the organization in the years to come.