Lexie the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Meet Lexie, a spirited and affectionate female German Shepherd who’s eager to find her forever home. Lexie’s zest for life shines through her love for balls and fetching them in the park, where she’ll happily run back and forth, showcasing her boundless energy. With a bit of encouragement, she eagerly ate her lunch from her new friend’s hand and even enjoyed some extra bites off the floor. Lexie is incredibly friendly and has a soft side, as evidenced by her delighted response to belly rubs, chest pets, and ear rubs while lying on her bed. Her playful nature and warmth make her an ideal companion for an active family who enjoys outdoor adventures and plenty of playtime. If you’re looking for a loyal and lively furry friend, Lexie might just be the perfect match for you.

Lexie

Breed: German Shepherd, Mix

Age: 3 Years old

Sex: Female

Size: L

Colour: Grey / Black

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.