Chase the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Meet Chase, loveable at first sight.

Chase has been eagerly waiting for his home and in the meantime, he has won over the hearts of staff and volunteers who give him much one-on-one love. While sometimes shy at first, Chase is loyal and known for his kisses. He loves to walk and is engaged and happy when he’s out and about. He’s full of curiosity and excitement, pulling a bit on the leash at times, but always eager to explore his surroundings and meet new people and dogs. Don’t worry-he’s working on his leash manners and responds really well to treats, sitting patiently for snacks and practising his commands like “sit” and “wait.”

This gentle, sweet boy loves attention and thrives on affection. He’ll happily lay down in the park for some TLC or cuddle up with you on a quiet day. He’s come so far in opening up to people, showing how much love he has to give. Chase is highly treat-motivated and loves a good game of tug-of-war or catch. He even knows how to give a paw!

Chase

Age: 6 Years old

Sex: Male

Size: M

Colour: Tan / White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.