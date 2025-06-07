Waffle the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Waffle is a curious, confident girl with a big personality and a soft spot for gentle affection. If you’re looking for a cat who’ll greet you at the door, rub against your legs like you’re her favourite person in the world, and follow you around like a fuzzy little shadow, Waffle might just be your match.

From the moment you enter her space, Waffle makes her presence known. She’s often right there to say hello, jumping down from her perch or trotting over to greet you with enthusiastic leg rubs and a soft purr. She absolutely adores gentle head and cheek pets, often pushing into your hand with affection. She’s clear about her boundaries – she’s a “three-pet rule” kind of gal – but she’s happy to come back for more once she’s had a moment to herself.

Waffle has shown interest in both play and training – she’s followed clicker targets across her corral like a champ, even when things around her were a bit noisy. She also enjoys wand toys and laser pointers, sometimes choosing playtime over cuddles (which, honestly, is part of her charm). When she’s not in the mood for high-energy games, she’ll calmly explore her space, rubbing her cheeks on furniture or sniffing out treats you’ve hidden for her.

She does have a sensitive side – her expressive tail and raised fur sometimes show that she’s feeling a bit overstimulated or unsure, especially in louder environments. But she recovers well and is very in tune with her visitors, often coming back for soft interaction once she’s regrouped. A calmer, quieter home will help her feel most at ease.

Waffle is the kind of cat who thrives on connection – she just asks that you listen to her body language, meet her at her own pace, and respect her need for space when she asks for it.

With a little patience and a lot of love, Waffle will be a loyal, affectionate, and endlessly entertaining companion. Come meet her – she’s ready to find her person.

Waffle

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 4 Years

Sex: Female

Size: M

Colour: Brown / White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

