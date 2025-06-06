Rosalie Moscoe is a beloved Toronto-based children’s musician whose career spans over four decades. Since 1981, when she released her debut album “Listen to Me,” Rosalie has created six albums of engaging children’s pop music that both entertain and educates young listeners. Her musical journey began in the mid-1970s when she started writing songs inspired by her own children’s activities, crafting memorable tunes like “Mommy, Get off the Phone,” “Listen to Me,” and “Reach Out.”

Throughout the 1980s, Rosalie toured extensively as part of “Jim and Rosalie,” performing across Ontario, Alberta, Newfoundland, and the Maritime provinces. Working alongside manager/producer Jean Harrison and arranger Ron Harrison, she brought her music directly to young audiences throughout Canada.

Name:

Rosalie Moscoe

Genre:

Children’s pop music

# of Albums:

6, Jim and Rosalie, Listen to Me; Jim and Rosalie, At the Music Factory; Jim and Rosalie, Songs in Action; Rosalie Moscoe, Journey to My World; Rosalie Moscoe, Imagination Station; Kids Power!, Rosalie Moscoe

Founded:

1981, with my first album, Listen to Me. In the mid-seventies, I started writing kids’ songs based on my own children’s activities! Songs such as Mommy, Get off the Phone, Listen to Me, Reach Out. My neighbour, communications instructor at York University, Jean Harrison, felt that my songs were sending important messages!

Latest album:

Kids Power! brought out in 2025 with new songs such as Be Proud, Veggie Power, Love Mother Earth, Imaginary Friend, Recycling Rap and more! I had more to say about the environment and more interesting topics and fun songs. Some other new songs on Kids Power! are Veggie Power and Junk Food Blues.

Latest single:

Love Mother Earth

Latest video:

Favourite musicians growing up:

Beatles, Platters. I knew every song, every word, and sang them out loud. My older brother had a full record collection, so that helped! Remember 45s?

Favourite Musician Now:

I always loved Johnny Mathis, still do. I melt when I hear him singing! He’s still on tour at 89 but retiring from touring after 70 years since 1956!

Favourite local musician:

Celine Dion. Beautiful voice, what a presence! Strong voice, sorry she isn’t well. Love Paul Anka’s songs, know every word!

EP or LP:

I always made LPs. 12 songs.

Early bird or night owl?

Generally, I’m an early bird, but there’s been times when I’m writing songs and my pen and paper is on my end table beside my bed in case I get ideas for my songs. Then I can write them immediately and get to them in the morning!

Road or studio?

I’ve done both. During the ‘80’s I toured throughout many provinces with the Jim and Rosalie show along with Jean and Ron Harrison. Jean was our manager/producer, and Ron was our arranger and barrel-house pianist. We toured a few times in Alberta, many times in Ontario, St. John’s, Halifax and across Newfoundland. It was amazing!

Any shows or albums coming up?

I want to promote Kids Power!

Where can we follow you?

Website | Instagram | YouTube

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

Bistro and Chef on St. Clair Ave. West. Wonderful, gourmet food!

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

College St. Great restaurants, amazing Italian food!

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

High Park, I went there many times as a child. Love it! Gorgeous large trees!

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

Roy Thompson Hall, great music, concert venue known for its acoustics that is home to the Toronto Symphony Orchestra and Toronto Mendelssohn Choir and the esports team Toronto Defiant. Wonderful!

What is your favourite music store in your city?

No other than Long & McQuade. Love to go in and play some of the instruments and get anything I need re: music.