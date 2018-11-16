Pleasure Craft grew up on Saltspring Island in B.C. and spent time training to become a pilot before moving to Toronto at 20 to study jazz at Humber College.

Name: Pleasure Craft

Genre: Alt-pop

Founded: 2017

# of Albums: 1

Latest Release: EP1

Latest Video:

Latest Single:

Back In The Game

Favourite Restaurant:

Lee

Favourite band as a teenager:

Gorillaz

Favourite band now:

Talking Heads

Guilty Pleasure Song:

no such thing

Live Show Ritual:

Bad soundcheck = good show

Favourite local artist:

Lovers Touch

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Nachos

Queen or College St?

College

Trinity Bellwoods or Highpark, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

Trinity

EP or LP?

EP

Early bird or night owl?

Early bird

Road or studio?

Studio

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Roti

Where can we follow you?

Instagram

Any shows or albums coming up?

Nov 24 at Great Hall.

Event page