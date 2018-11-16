Pleasure Craft grew up on Saltspring Island in B.C. and spent time training to become a pilot before moving to Toronto at 20 to study jazz at Humber College.
Name: Pleasure Craft
Genre: Alt-pop
Founded: 2017
# of Albums: 1
Latest Release: EP1
Latest Video:
Latest Single:
Back In The Game
Favourite Restaurant:
Lee
Favourite band as a teenager:
Gorillaz
Favourite band now:
Talking Heads
Guilty Pleasure Song:
no such thing
Live Show Ritual:
Bad soundcheck = good show
Favourite local artist:
Lovers Touch
Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?
Nachos
Queen or College St?
College
Trinity Bellwoods or Highpark, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?
Trinity
EP or LP?
EP
Early bird or night owl?
Early bird
Road or studio?
Studio
Swiss Chalet or Roti?
Roti
Where can we follow you?
Any shows or albums coming up?
Nov 24 at Great Hall.