“Five Minutes With” pop Singer and Songwriter, Loren Aronov

Loren Aronov is a young pop Singer and Songwriter. Her new single “Uncool” was inspired by being the odd one out – especially among her peers at school. It all stems from the times she felt different from everyone else, lonely and even unwanted.

Before she wrote this song, many of her good friends had distanced themselves from her, and for a while, she wasn’t sure why. She started leaving school during lunch breaks to get away from it all. Sometimes she wouldn’t even go to school at all because she was super hurt not having anyone to hang with. Loren really connects with the lyric “All my friends are stuffed and on the shelf.” Although it sounds dark, it means she used her stuffed animals to compensate. They made her feel safe because they couldn’t judge her.

She has grown to love herself the way she is, and to use personal obstacles to inspire her music, rather than attempt to ignore or escape them. With a mission to make “Uncool” the new cool, she hopes her listeners can accept themselves the way they are too.

Name:

Loren Aronov

Genre:

Pop

Latest Single:

Uncool

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Adele

Favourite musician now:

Billie Eilish

Guilty pleasure song:

Bohemian Rhapsody

Live show ritual:

Vocal warmups and water

Favourite local musician:

Tate McRae

EP or LP?

EP

Early bird or night owl?

Night owl

Road or studio?

Studio

Any shows or albums coming up?

I actually just performed in the El Mocambo, it was definitely a night to remember

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | TikTok | YouTube | Spotify

***

Rapid Fire Toronto Qs

Favourite local restaurant:

Cafe Landware

Favourite street in your city:

It’s not in my city but very close, Clifton hill in Niagara Falls because of all the arcades and the museums

Favourite park in your city:

High park, because I love the cherry blossom trees. It’s actually where I did the video for uncool

Favourite music venue in your city:

The El Mocambo

Favourite music store in your city:

Long and Mcquade