Five Minutes With: Toronto R&B Musician Kristian King

Kristian King is an up-and-coming artist from Toronto whose music seamlessly blends soulful melodies, compelling lyrics, and infectious beats to promote messages of love, acceptance, and equality.

As a gifted songwriter and dynamic performer, Kristian’s music reflects his personal journey and commitment to fostering positive change. His songs not only captivate audiences but also challenge societal norms, advocating for unity and understanding through each note.

With a growing body of work and an unwavering commitment to his vision, Kristian King is poised to continue shaping the future of music while inspiring a more inclusive and compassionate world.

His upcoming EP delves into the challenges of early adulthood, from feeling lost to navigating uncertainty about the future. Stay tuned for the EP’s release date.

Name:

Kristian King

Genre:

R&B, Soul, Pop

Founded:

2020

Latest Album:

Debut EP in 2025

Latest Single:

Prince Charming

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Frank Ocean

Favourite musician now:

Destin Conrad

Guilty pleasure song:

“Broken Clocks” by SZA

Live show ritual:

Meditation, Tea and a comfort playlist.

Favourite local musician:

Dylan Sinclair

EP or LP?

Both!

Early bird or night owl?

Night Owl

Road or studio?

Studio

Any shows or albums coming up?

My debut EP will be out this summer 2025!

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | Spotify | Linktree

***

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

Pai!! – and BB’s Diner!

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

Bloor west for shopping and Ossington for a night out.

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

Nothing beats a summer sunset at Riverdale park!

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

Adelaide Hall – I love the intimacy of the space and the shows they put on!

What is your favourite music store in your city?

High Notes Vinyl & Coffee!! Great selection of records and good coffee.