Charitable Choices: Terry Smith of Just Socks Foundation

The Just Socks Foundation is a volunteer-driven organization founded by Terry Smith to address the essential need for socks among people experiencing homelessness in Canada. Focusing on providing new, quality socks through partnerships with charity organizations across the Greater Toronto Area, the foundation ensures that donations directly support their mission with minimal administrative costs. In this interview, Terry Smith, the President and Founder of the Just Socks Foundation, discusses the genesis of the organization, its impact, and the ongoing efforts to meet the growing demand for this often-overlooked necessity.

Describe your charity/non-profit/volunteer work in a few sentences.

The Just Socks Foundation is dedicated to raising funds to supply brand-new socks to people experiencing homelessness and those in need. We accomplish this by working with trusted charity partners across the GTA who distribute the socks directly to shelters, outreach programs and community organizations. Thanks to our partnership with Perri’s Socks, we can provide quality, long-lasting socks at a subsidised rate. 95% of all donations go directly toward manufacturing and delivering socks, while only 5% covers administrative costs. Our charity is run by family members who dedicate their time to confirming charity partners, accepting orders, preparing invoices for our sock supplier and organizing our four Big Sock Drops every year. We also rely on friends to come out and volunteer their time to help distribute the socks to charities during our sock drops. We are truly a volunteer-run charity and, because of technology, are primarily an online charity, making it easy for family members to do their volunteer work online aside from our sock pickups.

What problem does it aim to solve?

For people experiencing homelessness, socks are a necessity that is often overlooked. Many people living on the streets or in shelters have limited access to laundry facilities and may only own the clothes they are wearing. Having a clean, dry pair of socks is crucial for preventing foot-related health issues such as infections, blisters and frostbite, especially in Canada’s harsh winters. By providing new socks, we offer a small but meaningful comfort that can improve both physical wellbeing and overall dignity. With just $2.00, we can provide a brand-new quality pair of socks, ensuring that those in need have access to an essential item.

When did you start/join it?

The Just Socks Foundation was officially granted registered charitable status in December 2013. Our first major initiative, the Emergency Sock Drive, took place in January 2015, marking the beginning of our large-scale efforts to distribute socks to those in need.

What made you want to get involved?

My inspiration to start Just Socks came from a radio program I heard discussing the immense need for socks among those experiencing homelessness. The program highlighted that socks are one of the most requested items in shelters, yet they are among the least donated. This insight stuck with me, and I knew I wanted to do something to help fill that gap. That moment ultimately led to the creation of Just Socks, which has now provided more than one million pairs of socks to people in need.

What was the situation like when you started?

When I first started the foundation, there were a handful of organizations providing socks to people in need, but not at the scale required to meet the growing demand. Many shelters and outreach programs were constantly running low on clean socks and the individuals they served often had no choice but to wear damp, worn-out socks for days or even weeks at a time. We saw an opportunity to make a significant impact by ensuring a steady supply of new socks through our partnerships with shelters and community organizations.

How has it changed since?

The need for socks has continued to grow, and so has our impact. In our very first year, we were able to donate 15,000 pairs of socks, which felt like an incredible achievement at the time. However, as awareness of our mission spread and donations increased, so did our ability to help. This year alone, we will donate 180,000 pairs of socks. Thanks to our partnership with Perri’s Socks, we have been able to provide high-quality, long-lasting socks to those who need them most. One of our biggest milestones was distributing our one-millionth pair of socks, which was donated to Sherbourne Health, an organization that provides essential services to over 100,000 clients annually, including individuals experiencing homelessness and newcomers to the city. Our reach has expanded significantly, but the demand continues to rise, reinforcing how essential our work is.

What more needs to be done?

While a pair of socks won’t solve the larger issue of housing insecurity, it does provide a small yet meaningful comfort for those who are in need. A fresh pair of socks can help keep someone warm, dry, and free from painful foot infections. However, we are always in need of more support to continue our work. With additional donations, we could distribute even more socks to the people who need them most. Every contribution makes a difference and we value any denomination of funding.

$25 donates 15 pairs of socks

$50 donates 30 pairs of socks

$150 donates 90 pairs of socks

$ 250 donates 180 pairs of socks

How can our readers help?

We encourage readers to support our mission by donating at www.justsocks.ca. A donation of just $100 provides an entire box of socks, containing 60 pairs, that will go directly to those in need. Thanks to our partnership with Perri’s Socks, every pair of socks donated is subsidised to maximise the impact of every dollar. Donations of any amount are appreciated and all contributions over $3 automatically receive a tax receipt. It’s an easy and impactful way to help bring comfort to someone facing difficult circumstances.

Do you have any events coming up?

We recently held a major milestone event where we distributed our one-millionth pair of socks, which was an incredible achievement for our organization. Our next major sock distribution will take place in late spring, where we will once again work with our charity partners to get socks into the hands of those who need them most. Individuals, community groups, schools, workplaces and corporations are encouraged to run their own virtual sock campaign online that Just Socks can set up for each group. Once the campaign is over, groups can then opt to help distribute these socks to one of Just Socks charity partners or visit the charity when the socks arrive for a photo opp for their group.

Where can we follow you?

PAY IT FORWARD: What is an awesome local charity that you love?

One organization doing exceptional work in Toronto is Sherbourne Health. They were the recipients of our one-millionth pair of socks, and they provide crucial services to over 100,000 clients annually, including individuals experiencing homelessness and newcomers to the city. Their programs encompass health care, mental health support, outreach services and counselling, ensuring that vulnerable members of the community receive the assistance they need. Sherbourne Health is a shining example of a local charity making a meaningful difference.