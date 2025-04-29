Bandit the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Bandit is an absolute cuddle bug who wants nothing more than to play a game of tug-of-war, then curl up on your lap the best he can as a medium-large dog. He’s an excellent running mate, enjoys canine cross country, and loves to roll in the grass after smelling everything he can get his nose on.

Since being neutered, Bandit has taken on many more puppyish qualities. He loves his squeaky toys and nylon bones and is more ready than ever to play. He gets zoomies after pooping and will make you laugh with his silly behaviour at least once a day.

Bandit will thrive in a family with no or older teen children who are experienced with dogs. He has no major behavioural concerns, but can nip while playing if he gets too excited. He could get along with a confident, non-reactive dog sibling, but he has no experience with other animals. We enjoy the occasional visit to the dog park and do best when there are one or two familiar dogs with us.

Bandit eats Costco brand speciality food ($55/bag)as he seems to have allergies to chicken and takes monthly allergy medication to manage environmental allergies. He is completely house trained and roams free while we are not home, and goes on 2 to 3 walks per day.

Everyone who meets Bandit comments on what a great dog he is. He’s got a happy demeanour, is willing to trust and love to the fullest extent, and is incredibly smart, having learned all of his skills in the last year in his middle age.

I’ve never known a dog more deserving of a forever home that wants to pour love and engaged interest into him. He will give it back to you tripled.

Bandit

Breed: Mixed Breed, Large (over 44 lbs fully grown), Mix

Age: 6 Years 2 Months

Sex: Male

Size: L

Colour: Tan

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

