Rediscovering Vancouver ~ What to See & Eat this Summer

There are many reasons why we continue to travel within our own backyard and if the West Coast is calling you we totally get it! The mountains are stunning. The food scene is outstanding. Arts and culture offer us endless opportunities to discover and be inspired. And yes, we don’t have to be concerned about converting our currency. Vancouver has always been a favourite place to explore especially in the summer months. It’s both familiar yet different. Here’s what is new and worthy to add to your next travel list!

GET TO KNOW THE NEIGHBOURHOODS:

Vancouver is a city of neighbourhoods, each with its own personality, vibe, and local culture. Have a good pair of sneakers and get ready to explore. Here’s a guide to just a few of the interesting areas in Vancouver.

Commercial Drive (aka The Drive) is a vibrant, inclusive stretch known for its Italian heritage, indie shops, cafes, dive bars, and vegan eats. It feels Bohemian with vintage stores and independently owned establishments. You’ll find multi-generational families alongside skateboarders just hanging out on a nice day in parks.

Kitsilano, aka “Kits”: is very wellness driven. It has a laid-back beach culture with yoga studios, organic cafes, and beautiful heritage homes. Kitsilano Beach is has a chill vibe with views of the Mountains and Ocean.

Mount Pleasant/ South Main: is an area that has a growing art scene. Find street art and murals everywhere. Lots of options for cool indie cafes, thrift shops and record stores. Loads of casual eats.

Yaletown: was the former warehouse district now turning over with condos and waterfront views, fancy restaurants, cocktail lounges, and boutique gyms.

Gastown: is a historic part of the city with cobblestone streets, vintage lampposts, and the iconic steam clock that still works. It’s very touristy with the souvenir shops, restaurants, cafes and boutiques. You’ll find favourites West Coast retailers here including Kit & Ace and Oak + Fort.

Chinatown: the neighbourhood continues to evolve as the locals revitalize the destination with museums, restaurants, bars and shops attracting more tourists. Dr. Sun Yan-Sen Gardens offers a great space to wander and explore. You can still see original buildings and structures that date back to the late 1800s.

West End: close to Stanley Park and English Bay. This part of the city offers tons of casual dining options for whatever you crave.

WHERE TO EAT:

We tapped into the locals to find out where they eat and recommend for visiting food lovers. From the freshest seafood to cool modern eateries, there’s something for a wide range of budgets in many different neighbourhoods.

Selene Aegean Bistro: 360 Penticton Street (Hastings-Sunrise)

From the team that brings us Loula’s, Nammos, and Ama is this elevated Mediterranean coastal restaurant. The vibe is casual but sophisticated. The menu is influenced by the flavours of Greece, Turkey, and Levantine cuisine. Our server, whose Greek heritage tells us she fell in love with the menu items including the lamb as it reminisced of her own father’s blend of homemade spices and grilling techniques. The name, Selene, was inspired by the Greek Goddess of the Moon. Every dish is made intentionally with meticulous details but with a modern twist. Even the Horiataki (Greek Salad) was created with peeled and marinated tomatoes to add a burst of flavour.

DD Mau: 145 East Pender Avenue (Chinatown)

Casual Vietnamese “street food” dishes from the Northern and Southern parts of Vietnam are on this exciting menu that came highly recommended by nearly every local we spoke with. The family run-restaurant offers their own takes on dishes from grilled meats to pho to Banh Mi sandwiches. The “Damn Good Chicken & Rice” lives up to its name – reminds us of the popular Hunan Chicken dishes but without the bones. Weekends get busy with DJs.

Osteria Elio Volpe: 540 West 17th Avenue (Cambie Village)

This airy, casual Italian restaurant celebrates fresh food with a casual upscale feel. It celebrates easy coastal living that’s a little bit carefree yet feels intentional. Dishes feel classic yet modern. Rigatoni Cacio e Pepe made with 10 year aged cheddar and roasted jalapeño is an instant favourite. The stone pizza oven is busy – we had the thinly crusted Manila Clam, Italian Sausage, and Salsa Bianco variation that is deliciously unforgettable. Elio is the newest sibling under the umbrella of the Banda Volpi Family (Salvio, Pepino’s, Cafe La Tãna).

Harbour Oyster & Bar: 1408 Commercial Drive (The Drive)

Considered the “perfect” spot for Happy Hour. Recently launched a new seasonal menu. Summer patio is hopping on sunny days and warmer nights at this casual eatery. Enjoy fresh shucked oysters and other seafood fare. A great spot to get your lobster roll fix, too!

Hello Nori: 1165 Robson Street (and other locations)

When we were first introduced to Hello Nori we knew we had to visit when we craved sushi. This premium hand roll bar’s focus is offering the freshest and made-to-order rolls. Diners are served one roll at a time ensuring optimum freshness. Nori (seaweed) has a perfect crunch and seasoning. Rice is also seasoned to perfection – you won’t need soy sauce. Some must tries include the Truffle Lobster, Ora King Salmon, and Unagi (Eel) hand rolls. Aburi Oishi Salmon is a must-have. Enjoy their overflowing sake ritual that is meant to offer you an abundance of happiness. For those who prefer non-alcoholic options, the White Peach Nectar is refreshing!

The Lunch Lady: 1046 Commercial Drive (The Drive)

Since we’ve been highly anticipating the opening of The Lunch Lady in Toronto, we had to pay a visit to this OG in Canada. The world famous Vietnamese street food chef Nguyen Thi Thanh was made famous by the late Anthony Bourdain on his travels to the country. He was actually the one who named her “The Lunch Lady”. Her noodle soups are famous and quite literally people travel all over the world for taste in Saigon and Vancouver. And so much more is worth trying. Not only are the dishes vibrant and flavourful, but the hospitality is exceptional. Chef Thanh’s legacy continues through her dishes and with her loyal following.

Kissa Tanto: 263 East Pender Street (Chinatown)

This one Michelin-star Japanese-Italian hotspot is like you’re transported to the nostalgic Tokyo jazz clubs of the 60s. Tucked away on the second floor of a faded building in Chinatown they call “The House of Plenty”. It’s where the delicate Japanese flavours merge with Italian warmth. Considered one of the best date night restaurants in Vancouver. Bar Manager Fraser Crawford was also named the 2024 Michelin Guide Vancouver Exceptional Cocktails Award Winner.

Chinatown BBQ: 130 East Pender Street (Chinatown)

When I’m craving comfort food I immediately think of authentic Cantonese style BBQ. The iconic Chinatown BBQ delivers exactly that. Consistently fresh and plentiful are rice and soup noodle dishes teeming with juicy in-house BBQ’d meats. Order up Soy Chicken BBQ Pork, and Roasted Pork – option to enjoy with rice noodles. Quick and popular for dine-in our take-out.

Beaucoup Bakery & Café: St. Regis Hotel

For ten years, Beaucoup has raised the bar for the fine art of French pastry and café culture in Vancouver and built its reputation as a beloved, award-winning destination by way of its delicate pastries, viennoiseries and innovative creations that mingle sweet with savoury, marry East and West, and meld passion with precision. Opened by celebrated pastry chef Jackie Kai Ellis in 2012 she brought on board Betty Hung on an internship that led to a scholarship at the renowned École Gastronomique Bellouet Conseil in Paris. Then, she took on the role as Beaucoup’s Head Pastry Chef, and eventually, Co-Owner with her brother Jacky. This second, and now flagship location opened in 2023. They tell us a third location is coming. Visit for her Peking Duck Croissants, Kouign Amann, Roasted Corn XL Egg Tart (seriously can feed 2 to 3 people), and Cookie Bun (Valrhona chocolate chip cookie baked in a soft and pillowy cinnamon bun). Some seasonal items as well.

New Town Bakery & Restaurant: 148 East Pender, Chinatown (also location in Surrey)

This walk-in only and counter-serve family-run bakery and restaurant serves up delicious Chinese and Filipino baked goods as well as dim sum and other popular Cantonese comfort foods. Definitely try their famous Siopau (steamed buns)

Arcana Food + Spirits: 238 Abbott Street (Gastown)

For something unique and highly spirited bar from the same people that brought us Toronto’s Storm Crow Manor and the Grizzly Bar. In Vancouver’s historic Gastown, look up and find the”Pet Psychic” storefront that conceals an otherworldly speakeasy. Step past the facade into a candlelit sanctuary where European fusion cuisine and hand-crafted cocktails pay tribute to the Major Arcana of the Tarot. This spot is intoxicating and enticingly wicked at heart.

WHAT TO SEE:

“Monsters in My Head” Otani Workshop at the Vancouver Art Museum: until November 9

This is the first solo presentation in North America of work by Japanese artist Otani Workshop. The exhibition invites visitors into an enchanted dreamworld. This is where myths, memories and materials come together. It’s whimsical yet may feel strange, but deeply familiar. His work evokes wonder, longing, solitude, and hope.

Chinese Canadian Museum: 51 East Pender Street

This unique museum dedicated to preserving Chinese Canadian history, arts & culture, and heritage spans three floors of the historical Yip Sang Building. Considered the first Chinese family to plant their roots here and established Vancouver’s Chinatown. Today, the Chinese Canadian Museum is the custodian of the landmark building. First floor offers insight to the Chinese Railroad Workers Canada and the Chinese Head Tax & Exclusion Act presented in an artistic way in the exhibition “Reshaping Collections: Where History Meets Art”. Second floor currently offers a glimpse at the icons of Canto Pop and Mando-pop stars, their style, and influences from three golden eras (and yes there’s a karaoke room!). Third floor pays homage and tells the stories of Chinese Canadians Military heroes in their newest exhibition “A Soldier for All Seasons: Chinese Canadians in the Second World War“. Visitors will also step back in time in the recreated Period Rooms and feel immersed in years of the past Chinatown.

Chinese Storytelling Centre: 168 East Pender Street

This gallery space shares the stories about the rich past, present, future, and living heritage of Vancouver’s Chinatown. Current photo exhibition is “Vitality: Iconic Images Hidden Stories” with images by Fred Herzog. Explore the vitality of Chinatown and historic Hastings—two of Vancouver’s oldest neighbourhoods—between the 1950s and 1970s.

WHERE TO STAY:

The Fairmont Waterfront is a great location and easy access to many points of interest within the city whether you choose to walk, take public transit, cabs or ride shares. Opt for the water and mountain view for epic sunsets. The property also has an outdoor terrace pool and gym area – you can even start the morning with a guided yoga session or a run with local instructors as part of their integrated wellness program (free for guests). By the way, if you don’t want to pack your workout wear – they do have complimentary athletic wear and shoes to borrow!

Another highlight is their roof garden and bee hive tour (yes, they have a “Bee and Bee” Pollinator hotel on site) to learn more about their “buzziest” guests. Here guests can learn all about their sustainable practices. Great for all ages.

Fairmont Hotels recently launched their “Make Special Happen” campaign where their staff will take thoughtful and personal touches to make the stay in the city even more memorable.