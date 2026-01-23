Five Minutes With: Toronto Band The Trews

Award-winning Canadian rock icons The Trews are thrilled to announce that their eighth studio album, The Bloody Light, was released on October 24th via Known Accomplice / Cadence Music Group.

Alongside the album announcement, the band also unveiled their new single, the anthemic and instantly singable “Don’t Get Lost In The Dark”. Featuring instrumentation reminiscent of The National and vocals that channel Bruce Springsteen’s emotional intensity, the song is centred on the act of showing up for someone in their darkest moments. Watch the accompanying performance video here.

“Don’t Get Lost In The Dark” reinforces the album’s overarching themes of connection, love, and friendship in an increasingly chaotic world. Also released today is “Downtown Again,” a deceptively simple-sounding track that weaves together three disparate ideas—from a chorus born in early collaboration, to verses about late-night regrets, all wrapped in a rootsy, Travelling Wilburys-meets-CCR vibe.

The new music follows the release of the soulful rock title track, “The Bloody Light,” and the emotionally-charged single “The Breakdown,” which recently hit #1 on Canadian Active Rock Radio.

Produced by The Trews along with Brett and Jay Emmons of The Glorious Sons, The Bloody Light showcases the band’s unmatched musicianship, from hard-hitting riffs and jaw-dropping vocals to hook-heavy, heartfelt songwriting. It stands as a powerful testament to The Trews’ enduring chemistry and creative evolution, while staying true to the rock roots that shaped their sound.

“I have a long history with the Emmons brothers from The Glorious Sons — I produced their debut EP and first LP, The Union, over a decade ago, and we’ve been close pals ever since,” says John-Angus MacDonald of The Trews. “When Brett suggested he and Jay produce us, we thought it would be an interesting experiment. They’ve known our band for years, both on and off stage, which helped bring a unique perspective. We entered the studio in summer 2023 with cautious optimism, and from the first session — recording “The Bloody Light” — it was clear they were bringing their A-game. They pushed Colin lyrically, pushed us all in the studio, and pulled out some of our best performances from the live room floor. After that, we knew we had to finish the record with them.”

Since breaking out with their 2003 debut House of Ill Fame, much has changed, but one thing remains the same: The Trews unwavering commitment to make music that connects people. With the upcoming album release, the band – Colin MacDonald, guitarist John-Angus, bassist Jack Syperek, drummer Theo McKibbon, and touring keyboardist Jeff Heisholt – remains as vital and intensely focused as ever. Expanding on their signature brand of high-impact rock, they bring a sharpened sense of purpose and the same magnetic energy that has defined their career both in the studio and on stage.

Name:

Colin MacDonald, Lead Singer of The Trews

Genre:

Rock

Founded:

We’ve been the trews since 2002

# of Albums:

8

Latest Album:

The Bloody Light

Latest Single:

Manifest

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Nirvana

Favourite musician now:

At the moment, Hudson Freeman

Guilty pleasure song:

Blame it on the rain

Live show ritual:

Warm up my voice while watching old movies

Favourite local musician:

Saya Gray

EP or LP?

LP

Early bird or night owl?

Early bird

Road or studio?

Both, within reason, too long with either can suck.

Any shows or albums coming up?

Our album Bloody Light just came out, and it’s one of our best bodies of work to date. We just announced a 2026 tour. Show dates here.

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | TikTok

***

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

Union on Ossington. Amazing food, great ambience

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

Roncesvalles. It’s like its own little city within the city, and I love being close to High Park

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

High Park! So many beautiful little trails. It’s a great place to clear your mind, a respite from the anxious city life.

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

The Danforth Music Hall.

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Sonic boom for albums and Steve’s music for equipment!