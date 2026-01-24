Noor the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Noor is a gentle and thoughtful cat with an air of quiet curiosity. She takes her time to warm up to new surroundings and appreciates approaching life at her own pace. With her big, expressive eyes, she notices everything around her, and she enjoys careful, slow interactions with people. Once she feels comfortable, Noor delights in affection, especially gentle head and neck scratches, and she happily leans in to receive pets.

While she isn’t drawn to toys, she enjoys exploring and responding to new scents, like catnip, and can show her affection by rubbing against hands or the edge of her space. Noor has a sensitive side-loud noises or sudden activity can make her cautious-but she quickly settles when approached with patience and calm energy.

Noor is best suited for someone who appreciates a calm, observant companion and is willing to let her set the pace for interaction. She is a cat who thrives on gentle attention and small moments of connection, making her a quietly affectionate presence in the right environment.

Noor

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 8 Years

Sex: Female

Colour: Brown

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

