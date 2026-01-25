Recipe for Skillet Turkey Pasta Supper from Dairy Farmers of Ontario

January 25, 2026 Demian Vernieri Food & Drink, Recipes

Dairy Farmers of Ontario brings us this recipe for Skillet Turkey Pasta Supper, a hearty one-pan meal that’s creamy, comforting, and family-friendly. Made with tender turkey, vegetables, and melted Cheddar, it’s perfect for an easy weeknight dinner.

Recipe for Skillet Turkey Pasta Supper

Skillet Turkey Pasta Supper

Ingredients:

  • 1 pkg (450 g) ground turkey or chicken
  • 1 large carrot, chopped
  • 1 small onion, chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 zucchini, chopped
  • 3 tbsp (45 mL) ketchup
  • 1 tsp (5 mL) paprika
  • 1/2 tsp (2 mL) each salt and pepper
  • 1 1/2 cups (375 mL) Canadian milk
  • 1 tbsp (15 mL) all-purpose flour
  • 3/4 cup (175 mL) vegetable or chicken broth
  • 1 cup (250 mL) elbow macaroni pasta
  • 1 cup (250 mL) shredded Canadian old Cheddar cheese
  • 1/2 cup (125 mL) Canadian sour cream
  • 3 tbsp (45mL) chopped, fresh chives or parsley

Directions:

  1. In a high-sided large, non-stick skillet, cook turkey, carrot and onion over medium-high heat; breaking up turkey with a spoon, until no longer pink. Stir in garlic, zucchini, ketchup, paprika, salt and pepper and cook for about 3 minutes or until zucchini is softened.
  2. In a bowl, whisk together milk and flour. Add milk mixture, broth and macaroni to skillet and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a gentle simmer. Cover and cook, stirring often for about 10 minutes or until pasta is al dente. Remove from heat and stir in cheese until melted.
  3. Stir together sour cream and chopped fresh chives or parsley and add a dollop to each serving.

 

About Demian Vernieri 901 Articles
Fistle Media - Managing Editor Demian manages our writers and makes sure our content schedule stays in tact. He ensures our guidelines are met and relays information between our teams to help things run smoothly.
Instagram LinkedIn

Related Articles