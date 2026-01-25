Dairy Farmers of Ontario brings us this recipe for Skillet Turkey Pasta Supper, a hearty one-pan meal that’s creamy, comforting, and family-friendly. Made with tender turkey, vegetables, and melted Cheddar, it’s perfect for an easy weeknight dinner.
Skillet Turkey Pasta Supper
Ingredients:
- 1 pkg (450 g) ground turkey or chicken
- 1 large carrot, chopped
- 1 small onion, chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 zucchini, chopped
- 3 tbsp (45 mL) ketchup
- 1 tsp (5 mL) paprika
- 1/2 tsp (2 mL) each salt and pepper
- 1 1/2 cups (375 mL) Canadian milk
- 1 tbsp (15 mL) all-purpose flour
- 3/4 cup (175 mL) vegetable or chicken broth
- 1 cup (250 mL) elbow macaroni pasta
- 1 cup (250 mL) shredded Canadian old Cheddar cheese
- 1/2 cup (125 mL) Canadian sour cream
- 3 tbsp (45mL) chopped, fresh chives or parsley
Directions:
- In a high-sided large, non-stick skillet, cook turkey, carrot and onion over medium-high heat; breaking up turkey with a spoon, until no longer pink. Stir in garlic, zucchini, ketchup, paprika, salt and pepper and cook for about 3 minutes or until zucchini is softened.
- In a bowl, whisk together milk and flour. Add milk mixture, broth and macaroni to skillet and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a gentle simmer. Cover and cook, stirring often for about 10 minutes or until pasta is al dente. Remove from heat and stir in cheese until melted.
- Stir together sour cream and chopped fresh chives or parsley and add a dollop to each serving.