Recipe for Skillet Cinnamon Rolls from Mazola

Mazola brings us this irresistible Skillet Cinnamon Rolls recipe, made extra special with Fleischmann’s® yeast and a gooey caramel syrup base. Soft, sweet, and topped with a vanilla glaze, these rolls come together quickly and bake up golden and delicious—perfect for weekend mornings or cozy treats anytime.

Skillet Cinnamon Rolls

Serving Size: 12 rolls

Total Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

For Dough

2-1/2 to 2-3/4 cups all-purpose flour

2 envelopes Fleischmann’s® Quick Rise Yeast

3 tablespoons sugar

3/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup water

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons Mazola® Vegetable Oil

For Caramel Syrup

1/4 cup butter

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup Crown® Lily White® or Golden Corn Syrup

For Filling

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup sugar

1-1/4 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1/4 cup butter, softened

For Frosting

1 tablespoon butter, melted

1/4 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 cup powdered sugar

1 to 2 tablespoons milk

Directions: