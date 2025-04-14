Homegrown Business: Brendan Luck of Silk & Snow

Silk & Snow wants to help you get a better night’s sleep. This Toronto-based home furnishings brand sells award-winning Egyptian cotton sheets, as well as beautiful bed frames, and organic mattresses. While they began as an online business, they now have a showroom and have plans to open more brick-and-mortar locations in the GTA. We spoke to Brendan Luck, Director of Marketing to learn more about this company that crafts comfort.

What is the business called and what does it do?

Silk & Snow is a home furnishings brand that allows you to unlock your perfect sanctuary through thoughtfully made mattresses, bedding, and furniture. From the very beginning, Silk & Snow was founded on the promise of delivering high-quality, thoughtfully made goods to your home. We strongly believe that home is where the heart is, and we provide products that allow you to give the care and attention that your home deserves.

What inspired your co-founders to start this brand?

When Silk & Snow started in 2017, our co-founders Albert Chow and Kenneth Mo discovered that there was a gap in the home furnishings industry for products made with high-quality materials at an accessible price point. They decided to be the change they wanted to see in the industry and founded the company using local supply chains and manufacturers that shared the same care and attention to detail as they did.

What problem did they want to solve with the business?

So many home furnishing brands were servicing the industry with commodity products that didn’t possess the thoughtfulness that they firmly believed customers deserved. As human beings, we spend a significant amount of our lives at home, and our homes are our personal sanctuaries where we rest, reset, and unwind.

That’s why our homes only deserve the best – especially when it comes to our mattresses, bedding, furniture, etc. From our award-winning Egyptian Cotton sheets to our wooden bedframes and organic mattresses, our founders believed that each and every product that Silk & Snow creates should be methodically crafted, built to last, and built for comfort.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

We mainly appeal to urbanites between the ages of 25-45+. Although we appeal to all genders, we have noticed that our customer base skews slightly feminine (we tend to think that related to the key eye for detail that many women seem to possess!)

How does your business make money? How does it work?

We are a digitally-native home furnishings retailer, which means we design, manufacture, and sell high-quality mattresses, bed frames, bedding, furniture, and accessories. You can purchase from us at our website, or at one of our storefronts. A selection of our mattresses are also available at EQ3.

Where in Toronto can we find your brand?

We have a showroom at 670 Caledonia Road, near Caledonia and Eglinton. Our showroom is open 7 days a week. Keep an eye on socials, as more Silk & Snow stores are set to open up in the GTA this year.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask your team when comparing mattresses or bedding? Give the answer as well.

How can I get the best sleep?

We think the best sleep starts with a supportive mattress that suits your sleep needs. Many don’t realize that different sleep positions (side sleepers, back sleepers, stomach sleepers, etc.) require different levels of firmness and support to get a better sleep!

When it comes to bedding, customers should be very methodical about the materials and colours they incorporate into their living spaces. For hot sleepers, they should be using breathable materials like cotton and linen. Try to find materials that are tailored to your needs and you’ll get a deeper and more restful sleep every single night!

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part about what I do is aiding in the process of seeing our brand come to life in so many different ways. Being with the company for over five years now, I’ve experienced the journey of growth that we’ve been on first-hand. I still get excited when Silk & Snow launches a retail store, or when I see a Silk & Snow billboard along the highway or in the Toronto subway system. Being able to make a tangible impact on the growth and success of this company is truly rewarding.

What is your favourite joke about mattress salespeople or home retailers?

Sorry, I got nothing – let me sleep on it! 😉

Where can we follow Silk & Snow?

@silkandsnow on all social media platforms!

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another local business that you love?

One of our former interns co-founded her own brand of bras for preteens called Apricotton! I’ve always appreciated seeing their growth path and I’ve always loved their mission and their product!