Tomio the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Meet Tomio, a friendly, laid-back cat who loves a little playtime!

Tomio is all about attention and companionship. He’s incredibly friendly and will often come right over to sit beside you, enjoying lots of head rubs, rolling over for some tummy rubs or happily accepting a brushing session.

Tomio is treat-motivated, so he’ll happily munch a few snacks. While he does enjoy his treats and pets, Tomio also likes to take things at his own pace. He loves to relax, watch the world go by, and occasionally play with a toy when the mood strikes. If it’s a catnip toy, though, he’ll more than likely go crazy for it!

Tomio is a calm, sweet and affectionate guy who will make a great low-maintenance companion. If you’re someone who loves a little company from a soft and friendly kitty, Tomio could be the perfect match.

Tomio

Breed: Domestic Medium Hair, Mix

Age: 7 Years 5 Months

Sex: Male

Size: S

Colour: Brown / White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.