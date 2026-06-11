Tragedy Plus Time: Comedian Mysterion the Mind Reader

Christopher Justin Doyle performs as Mysterion the Mind Reader, blending off-the-cuff, tongue-in-cheek comedy with impossible psychological feats through a style shaped by childhood influences like The Amazing Kreskin and Doug Henning’s relaxed stage presence, plus the bombastic nuances of classic wrestling characters.

How would you describe your comedy style?

My comedic style is very off the cuff and sometimes very tongue-in-cheek. I lighten my show by not taking it too seriously and allow a lot of audience play to create a fun environment and welcoming atmosphere while still performing some impossible psychological feats. It’s important to create laughter as it brings a room together

Who are some of your influences?

My influences are across many genres. The Amazing Kreskin was always on television as a child, as was Doug Henning, although he was known for Grand Illusion. His relaxed style was always welcoming. As for characters, I am a huge fan of classic wrestling with some of the bombastic ones heavily influencing my nuances and even look over the years.

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

Red Foxx is the GOAT, and his ability to adapt to both the mainstream and Chitlin circuit is unmatchable. His albums were so important for their time, and Sanford and Son was one of the greatest sitcoms of all time. That being said, I never work “blue” but understand the importance of knowing your audience.

Who is your favourite comedian now?

Jimmy Carr and Jim Jeffries are a tie. I also enjoy the comedy of Canadian improv genius Ken Hall of the two-man no show, as well as many other award-winning live shows.

What is your pre-show ritual?

Usually, I don’t have much time for a ritual, but if anything, I often will listen to a few music tracks on my Spotify and envision the success of the night.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

The Magic Castle in Hollywood, CA, it is the world’s most prestigious venue for magicians, and had having the opportunity to work there over 100 shows was my dream come true.

What is your favourite bit you have written and why were you proud of it?

I enjoy what’s known as a book test, where a guest thinks of a word in a book, and I am able to know it. I created my own version of this effect, and it’s so strong and personal and can play for an entire 15 minutes with layers and even turns the audience member into a thought reader. I’m proud of the amount of thinking that went into it and the results it’s had with me and other mentalists using it in their show.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

Going to clubs, watching and meeting them. I have a fun act named Kali Williams on my next public show as an opener, who I met at a venue I work at monthly, and they killed it. Online is fine, but seeing the acts and the audience reaction is key.

Tell us a joke about your city.

The Transit System. It is so delayed whenever I use it that it’s not uncommon I start performing for patrons to elevate the mood and kill time. Then I’m asked, “Why are you on the TTC?” To me, usually replying “why are you?”

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | TikTok

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

Kali Williams