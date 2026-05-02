10 Ways to Celebrate The Tragically Hip in Kingston

Tragically Hip fans may want to make plans to explore the band’s hometown of Kingston, Ontario, this summer! To celebrate “The Hip’s” historic 10th anniversary of their final concert in the city, here’s what is going on this year!

To honour the anniversary, Tourism Kingston and their partners are planning a series of activations throughout 2026 that celebrate the band’s legacy in the place where they took their final bow. The year will offer a range of experiences for fans and music lovers, including special exhibits, walking tours, celebrations, live music and other interactive ways to reflect on The Hip’s enduring impact.

1.*NEW* It’s a Good Life If You Don’t Weaken

The new jukebox musical, It’s a Good Life If You Don’t Weaken, will make its way to Kingston this fall (October 22). Built around The Tragically Hip’s timeless hits, this show brings an original narrative to life through the songs that helped shape Canada’s musical identity. Produced by Thousand Islands Playhouse and Theatre Aquarius, in partnership with David and Hannah Mirvish, and Michael Rubinoff (Originating Producer of Come From Away). Tickets on sale now

Explore The Tragically Hip’s story through Kingston with the Music Creative Walking Tour, a free self-guided route connecting visitors to places tied to the band’s early years and lasting legacy. Through archival images, video clips, behind-the-scenes stories and a robust itinerary of local sites, visitors can discover how Kingston’s neighbourhoods, venues and landmarks helped shape the band’s story.

3. The Backstage Suite, Frontenac Club

For fans wanting a full Hip experience, the Frontenac Club offers the Backstage Suite, celebrating the band and Kingston’s music scene. Its central location puts fans within walking distance of all the top sites, making it the perfect home base for a musical adventure. With exposed brick, a large soaker tub and fireplace, guests can unwind in their suite surrounded by iconic Hip memorabilia such as:

A curated vinyl collection

Platinum sales awards from the band’s albums – Certified Gold for Up to Here and Certified Double Platinum for Fully Completely

Limited edition photographs of the band

Paul Langlois’ Juno from Phantom Power – Best Rock Album 1998

4. The Tragically Hip Mural, Waterfront Pathway

A must-see for fans, this iconic mural is located along the Waterfront Pathway, just a 4-minute walk from Kingston City Hall. The mural celebrates The Tragically Hip’s legacy and is the perfect backdrop for photos.

Coming soon: Kingston’s lineup of Tragically Hip stops is growing. Original mural artist, EronOne , is creating a new masterpiece to celebrate the band, set to be unveiled this summer.

5. Local Pubs, Downtown Kingston

Clark Hall Pub (Queen’s University) – One of the few original venues still operating from the band’s earliest days, a regular early gig spot for them. Ever since The Hip lost a Battle of the Bands competition on their stage in the 80s, this student-run music venue has maintained a strong presence in the local music scene. Hundreds of bands have come through the pub, including Canadian heavyweights like Arcade Fire, Arkells, Bedouin Soundclash, k-os and Craig Cardiff.

The Toucan & Kirkpatrick’s pub, previously known as the Terrapin Tavern, is one of the first places The Hip ever performed. Celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, the pub has been a mainstay for live music in Kingston for decades. Fans can visit the historic venue, enjoy a drink and imagine the energy of those early shows that launched the band’s live music journey.

Rumour has it that when The Hip played the Terrapin Tavern in the early days, drummer Johnny Fay would head to the basement between sets to finish his high school homework.

6. The Tragically Hip Way and The Hip Sign

The street outside Slush Puppie Place (known as the K-Rock Centre in 2016) was renamed The Tragically Hip Way in 2012 to honour the band’s impact on Kingston and to commemorate the place where the band took their final bow. In 2024, the “THE HIP” sign was installed with an interactive element where fans can stand in for the “I.”

7. The Hip Tribute Stone in Springer Market Square

Home to a commemorative stone engraved with lyrics from Blow at High Dough, Springer Market Square is a popular fan gathering spot. During the band’s last concert in August 2016 the Square was filled with 25,000 fans watching the live stream.

8. Gord Edgar Downie Pier at Breakwater Park

Gord Downie, late lead singer of The Tragically Hip, once lived across from the pier and supported Lake Ontario Waterkeeper as a board member and Swim Drink Fish ambassador. In 2017, as the Breakwater Park project began, Kingston City Council unanimously voted to name the renovated dock after him, with “Edgar” included to honour his father. As Gord’s brother Patrick said, the shoreline “has been the backdrop of our entire family life.”

9. Skeleton Park

The park that inspired the song Skeleton Park has roots dating back to the 19th century. Originally part of a cemetery, it became a beloved community green space. Fans can visit to explore its history, reflect on the song’s lyrics and appreciate the neighbourhood life that influenced the band.

10. Where To Get The Hip Merchandise