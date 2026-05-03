Recipe for Hiyashi Chuka Yuzu Ramen with Grilled Shrimp

Crafty Ramen first started as a noodle shop in Guelph and has since expanded its offerings to include Hello Fresh Meal Kits and frozen meals in grocery stores nationwide. Now Crafty Ramen’s high-quality, comforting meals are accessible at home in minutes with their frozen ramen bowls that feature slow-simmered broths and springy noodles. Just in time for warmer weather, Crafty Ramen shared a fresh twist on a classic cold ramen dish with us. Inspired by traditional hiyashi chuka, this bright and citrus-forward Hiyashi Chuka Yuzu Ramen with Grilled Shrimp is perfect for spring and summer, offering nourishment and fresh flavour in every bite.

Hiyashi Chuka Yuzu Ramen with Grilled Shrimp

Serves: 2–3

Prep Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

Ramen & Toppings

1 pack fresh ramen noodles

3 tiger prawns (in shell)

½ cup cherry tomatoes, halved

½ green onion, thinly sliced

Handful of arugula

½ cup shelled edamame

½ cup cucumber, thinly sliced

Yuzu Dressing

⅓ cup yuzu juice

⅓ cup soy sauce

⅓ cup rice vinegar

2 tbsp sugar

Directions:

Prepare the Dressing: In a bowl, whisk together yuzu juice, soy sauce, rice vinegar, and sugar until fully dissolved. Chill in the refrigerator while preparing the remaining components. Cook the Noodles: Bring a pot of salted water to a boil and cook the ramen noodles according to package instructions. Drain, then rinse under cold water to stop the cooking process and remove excess starch. Set aside to cool completely. Grill the Shrimp: Peel and devein the prawns if desired. Grill over medium-high heat for 2–3 minutes per side, until fully cooked and lightly charred. Remove from heat and allow to cool. Assemble the Bowl: Divide the chilled noodles between serving bowls. Arrange tomatoes, cucumber, edamame, arugula, and green onion over top. Add the grilled shrimp. Finish & Serve: Pour the chilled yuzu dressing over the noodles just before serving. Toss lightly to combine and serve immediately.

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Notes:

– Yuzu juice can be substituted with a mix of lemon and grapefruit juice if unavailable

– Protein can be swapped (chicken, tofu, or omitted for a vegetarian option)

– Best served immediately after assembly for optimal texture