Recipe for Hiyashi Chuka Yuzu Ramen with Grilled Shrimp

Crafty Ramen first started as a noodle shop in Guelph and has since expanded its offerings to include Hello Fresh Meal Kits and frozen meals in grocery stores nationwide. Now Crafty Ramen’s high-quality, comforting meals are accessible at home in minutes with their frozen ramen bowls that feature slow-simmered broths and springy noodles. Just in time for warmer weather, Crafty Ramen shared a fresh twist on a classic cold ramen dish with us. Inspired by traditional hiyashi chuka, this bright and citrus-forward Hiyashi Chuka Yuzu Ramen with Grilled Shrimp is perfect for spring and summer, offering nourishment and fresh flavour in every bite.
Hiyashi Chuka Yuzu Ramen with Grilled Shrimp
Serves: 2–3
Prep Time: 30 minutes
Ingredients:
Ramen & Toppings
- 1 pack fresh ramen noodles
- 3 tiger prawns (in shell)
- ½ cup cherry tomatoes, halved
- ½ green onion, thinly sliced
- Handful of arugula
- ½ cup shelled edamame
- ½ cup cucumber, thinly sliced
Yuzu Dressing
- ⅓ cup yuzu juice
- ⅓ cup soy sauce
- ⅓ cup rice vinegar
- 2 tbsp sugar
Directions:
- Prepare the Dressing: In a bowl, whisk together yuzu juice, soy sauce, rice vinegar, and sugar until fully dissolved. Chill in the refrigerator while preparing the remaining components.
- Cook the Noodles: Bring a pot of salted water to a boil and cook the ramen noodles according to package instructions. Drain, then rinse under cold water to stop the cooking process and remove excess starch. Set aside to cool completely.
- Grill the Shrimp: Peel and devein the prawns if desired. Grill over medium-high heat for 2–3 minutes per side, until fully cooked and lightly charred. Remove from heat and allow to cool.
- Assemble the Bowl: Divide the chilled noodles between serving bowls. Arrange tomatoes, cucumber, edamame, arugula, and green onion over top. Add the grilled shrimp.
- Finish & Serve: Pour the chilled yuzu dressing over the noodles just before serving. Toss lightly to combine and serve immediately.
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Notes:
– Yuzu juice can be substituted with a mix of lemon and grapefruit juice if unavailable
– Protein can be swapped (chicken, tofu, or omitted for a vegetarian option)
– Best served immediately after assembly for optimal texture