Homegrown Business: Molly Neice of Devils & Diamonds

As a micro-bullie lover and owner Molly Niece recognized the need for beautiful accessories that are safe and designed for their bodies. She created Devils & Diamonds exactly for this reason. We connected with her to learn more.

What is your business called and what does it do?

Devils & Diamonds is a luxury dog accessory brand created for the “little devils” in our lives who deserve to look as stylish as their owners.

What made you want to do this work?

I love dogs, specifically micro-bullies. They are such special dogs—tough and built to be strong but kind-hearted and a joy to behold. I thought, what better way to marry my love for micro-bullies with my love for high fashion than to create a luxury pet brand comparable to luxury brands for humans!

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

Micro-bullies are quite muscular, and require specific accessories that are high-quality and safe for their build, but in my experience, I could never find gorgeous, high-quality accessories like collars and harnesses that fit my first micro-bully, my beloved KingP (whose namesake can be seen throughout the collection). I decided to take matters into my own hands with the help of my esteemed designer friend and now partner, Lars Duelffer, and create a premium collection of high-quality accessories that could fit micro-bullies along with any other breed!

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Specifically created for micro-bullies but inclusive to almost all breeds, our clientele are dog owners who appreciate style and value high-quality craftsmanship for themselves and their dogs. They view their dogs as family members, and would only want them to wear the best.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

Our first collection is available to shop online with prices ranging from $300 – $2,200. We ship locally and internationally to appeal to all fashion-loving dog owners.

Where in the city can we find your profession?

Our debut collection is available online at www.devilsanddiamonds.com

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

We most often get questions regarding the pricing, being that we’re a luxury brand. My business partner and Creative Director, Lars Duelffer, has a background in luxury designer goods, so you know that each piece has extraordinary craftsmanship at the forefront. Everything is meticulously crafted in Italy by one of the finest manufacturers specializing in high-end leather goods, and our partnership with Swarovski proves that we only work with the best. The pricing definitely reflects that quality, which is why we can stand behind the fact that our pieces are not only gorgeous but safe for pups.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part is working with Lars to create a disruptive brand in the pet space. We have a very symbiotic relationship, so this all came together quite naturally, and no one else is doing what we’re doing. It’s very exciting to know that we’re doing something different.

Working with so many different doggy models, the worst part is not being able to keep them all as my own.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

We don’t speak ‘bark’ so our customers can be hard to get feedback from!

Where can we follow you?

You can follow us at @devilsanddiamondsofficial!

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another local business that you love?

I love taking my pups to Pampered Pooch Spaw and Boutique; they give the best experience and are so friendly!