Snookie the cat is looking for a new lovely home in the Toronto area

Snookie is an older gal in need of understanding and love. After coming into our care due to a decline in her previous owners health and capacity to care Snookie’s sense of normal is gone. She as you can imagine is afraid and stressed about the unknown, like many of us can relate to recently. If you have the space in your home and the patience in your heart to work with this loveable lady please reach out via the link below.

Snookie

Age: 7 Years 1 Month

Sex: Female

Size: M

Colour: Grey / White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

