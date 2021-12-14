“Five Minutes With” Toronto singer-songwriter, Taylor Simpson

Taylor Simpson is an indie/alternative folk singer-songwriter from Toronto, Canada. He writes with an approach of ‘wearing his heart on his sleeves. He really wants to connect emotionally with the listener on the themes/experiences he sings about.
Name:
Taylor Simpson
Genre:
Folk Rock, Indie Rock, Singer-Songwriter
Founded:
2018
# of Albums:
1
Latest Album:
Learning to Live with Precious Time (out Jan 28th, 2022)
Latest Single:
Pretending feat. MBG
Latest Video:
Favourite musician now:
Silverstein, City and Colour and Spiritbox
Guilty pleasure song:
Vanessa Carlton – A Thousand Miles
Live show ritual:
Drink lots of water, hang out with friends until I perform
Favourite local musician:
MBG (Leena Rodriguez)
EP or LP?
LP!
Early bird or night owl?
Night Owl for sure!
Road or studio?
BOTH!
Any shows or albums coming up?
I played a show on December 1st at Bar Cathedral! My new album ‘Learning to Live with Precious Time’ comes out on January 28th, 2022!
Where can we follow you?
Facebook | Instagram | TikTok | Twitter
Rapid Fire Toronto Qs
Favourite local restaurant:
Sneaky Dee’s
Favourite street in your city:
Queen West – Great live music venues and great restaurants/bars!
Favourite park in your city:
High Park – love how open it is, plus it’s just a beautiful park!
Favourite music venue in your city:
Danforth Music Hall! Love that place! So many memories there, seeing my favourite bands play!
Favourite music store in your city:
Steve’s Music shop or Sonic Boom!