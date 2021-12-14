“Five Minutes With” Toronto singer-songwriter, Taylor Simpson

Taylor Simpson is an indie/alternative folk singer-songwriter from Toronto, Canada. He writes with an approach of ‘wearing his heart on his sleeves. He really wants to connect emotionally with the listener on the themes/experiences he sings about.

Name:

Taylor Simpson

Genre:

Folk Rock, Indie Rock, Singer-Songwriter

Founded:

2018

# of Albums:

1

Latest Album:

Learning to Live with Precious Time (out Jan 28th, 2022)

Latest Single:

Pretending feat. MBG

Latest Video:

Favourite musician now:

Silverstein, City and Colour and Spiritbox

Guilty pleasure song:

Vanessa Carlton – A Thousand Miles

Live show ritual:

Drink lots of water, hang out with friends until I perform

Favourite local musician:

MBG (Leena Rodriguez)

EP or LP?

LP!

Early bird or night owl?

Night Owl for sure!

Road or studio?

BOTH!

Any shows or albums coming up?

I played a show on December 1st at Bar Cathedral! My new album ‘Learning to Live with Precious Time’ comes out on January 28th, 2022!

Where can we follow you?

Facebook | Instagram | TikTok | Twitter

Rapid Fire Toronto Qs

Favourite local restaurant:

Sneaky Dee’s

Favourite street in your city:

Queen West – Great live music venues and great restaurants/bars!

Favourite park in your city:

High Park – love how open it is, plus it’s just a beautiful park!

Favourite music venue in your city:

Danforth Music Hall! Love that place! So many memories there, seeing my favourite bands play!

Favourite music store in your city:

Steve’s Music shop or Sonic Boom!