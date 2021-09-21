“Five Minutes With” Indie Rock band from Toronto, Tidal Wave

Tidal Wave is a 7 piece Art Rock band known for their powerful soundscapes and diverse instrumentation. Formed in 2018, the group met each other working and performing in the local live scene in Toronto. This eclectic group of songwriters was initially put together by guitarist and lead vocalist Connor Young; who assembled guitarist Marco Carboni, guitarist and producer Marcus Retterath, drummer and keyboard player Mike Poisson, violinist and vocalist Joey Assaad, violinist Brittany Iwanciwski, and bassist Kyle Texiera. Whether you are listening to their recorded or live material, the band meticulously layers it’s elements to give the music a full wall of sound with forward momentum. It is an ever present atmosphere composed of rich textures of guitars and synthesizers, with a delicate balance between soaring string lines and strong vocal melodies. The name of the band rather accurately depicts the overall tone of an unrelenting unstoppable force. Tidal Wave evokes the melodic elements of indie rock bands like Arcade Fire, while creating compelling production-heavy ambient synth and guitar textures comparable to Godspeed! You Black Emperor and My Bloody Valentine. In 2020 they released their single “Our Silhouettes” on all streaming services and will be releasing their EP in the fall of 2021.
Name:
Tidal Wave
Genre:
Indie Rock
Founded:
2018
# of Albums:
0
Latest Release:
Our Silhouettes Remixed
Latest Single:
Next Year
Latest Video:
Favourite musician as a teenager:
David Bowie
Favourite musician now:
Yannis Philippakas from Foals
Guilty Pleasure Song:
Desert Rose by Sting
Live Show Ritual:
Blast tunes and get each other hyped up
Favourite local artist:
Respire
EP or LP?
LP
Early bird or night owl?
Night Owl
Road or studio?
Studio
Any shows or albums coming up?
Our EP is releasing Oct 28 and we’ll be playing a release show the same day at The Monarch Tavern
Rapid Fire Qs on Toronto
Favourite local Restaurant:
A&W through the little window in the Horseshoe Tavern
Favourite Street:
Geary, we like blood brothers, used to live in the area and rehearsed at the Rehearsal Factory there.
Favourite Park?
Cliff Lumsdon Park, It’s next to our studio where we record and rehearse
Favourite Music Venue?
The Baby G, That’s where we got our start and have seen a ton of amazing shows.
Swiss Chalet, Harvey’s or Roti?
Roti
