“Five Minutes With” Indie Rock band from Toronto, Tidal Wave

Tidal Wave is a 7 piece Art Rock band known for their powerful soundscapes and diverse instrumentation. Formed in 2018, the group met each other working and performing in the local live scene in Toronto. This eclectic group of songwriters was initially put together by guitarist and lead vocalist Connor Young; who assembled guitarist Marco Carboni, guitarist and producer Marcus Retterath, drummer and keyboard player Mike Poisson, violinist and vocalist Joey Assaad, violinist Brittany Iwanciwski, and bassist Kyle Texiera. Whether you are listening to their recorded or live material, the band meticulously layers it’s elements to give the music a full wall of sound with forward momentum. It is an ever present atmosphere composed of rich textures of guitars and synthesizers, with a delicate balance between soaring string lines and strong vocal melodies. The name of the band rather accurately depicts the overall tone of an unrelenting unstoppable force. Tidal Wave evokes the melodic elements of indie rock bands like Arcade Fire, while creating compelling production-heavy ambient synth and guitar textures comparable to Godspeed! You Black Emperor and My Bloody Valentine. In 2020 they released their single “Our Silhouettes” on all streaming services and will be releasing their EP in the fall of 2021.

Name:

Tidal Wave

Genre:

Indie Rock

Founded:

2018

# of Albums:

0

Latest Release:

Our Silhouettes Remixed

Latest Single:

Next Year

Latest Video:

Favourite musician as a teenager:

David Bowie

Favourite musician now:

Yannis Philippakas from Foals

Guilty Pleasure Song:

Desert Rose by Sting

Live Show Ritual:

Blast tunes and get each other hyped up

Favourite local artist:

Respire

EP or LP?

LP

Early bird or night owl?

Night Owl

Road or studio?

Studio

Any shows or albums coming up?

Our EP is releasing Oct 28 and we’ll be playing a release show the same day at The Monarch Tavern

Rapid Fire Qs on Toronto

Favourite local Restaurant:

A&W through the little window in the Horseshoe Tavern

Favourite Street:

Geary, we like blood brothers, used to live in the area and rehearsed at the Rehearsal Factory there.

Favourite Park?

Cliff Lumsdon Park, It’s next to our studio where we record and rehearse

Favourite Music Venue?

The Baby G, That’s where we got our start and have seen a ton of amazing shows.

Swiss Chalet, Harvey’s or Roti?

Roti

Where can we follow you?

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter