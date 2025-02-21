Five Minutes With: Toronto R&B Band Sunshine Makers

Formed in Toronto in 2017 and now based in London, Ontario, Sunshine Makers have garnered critical acclaim and radio airplay across Canada and Europe. Their debut EP A SIDE (2023) and self-titled album, Sunshine Makers (2024) earned them spots on CBC Radio, France’s FIP Radio, and various editorial playlists. Sunshine Makers have shared the stage with a remarkable collection of musical acts including Shad, Dwayne Gretzky, Odario Williams (Grand Analog), and SHEBAD across various festival stages such as NXNE, Sunfest, and Supercrawl.

Name:

Sunshine Makers

Genre:

Soul, R&B, jazz, pop

Founded:

2017

# of Albums:

1 (we are recording #2 right now)

Latest Album:

s/t

Latest Single:

There’s a Light

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

John Lennon

Favourite musician now:

John Lennon

Guilty pleasure song:

Spice Girls – “Say You’ll Be There” it’s a banger!

Live show ritual:

We huddle to connect and feel love before we radiate it.

Favourite local musician:

Shad

EP or LP?

LP

Early bird or night owl?

Night Owl

Road or studio?

Road

Where can we follow you?

Website

***

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

Holy Diver

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

Wortley. It’s a nice walk and has great shops /restaurants

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

Victoria Park. It hosts Sun Fest!

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

Palasad social bowl

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Grooves Records