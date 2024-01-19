Five Minutes With: Indie Rock Band Silvertone Hills

Silvertone Hills hails from Hamilton, Ontario, and embodies the essence of indie-rock in a way that evokes nostalgia for its earnest, tenacious, and unpretentious roots. This five-piece ensemble skillfully melds memorable melodies with the jangling guitars and energetic grooves characteristic of their genre. In the Hills, the influence of late ‘60s pop seamlessly intertwines with the sonic textures of modern rock, resulting in an innovative yet familiar sound—one that feels like encountering a new friend with an old soul.

On October 20th, Silvertone Hills eagerly presented their debut full-length album, “Limits.” This LP serves as a proud showcase of the band’s diverse influences, ranging from snarling ‘90s British melodies to ‘60s wall-of-sound ballads, with psychedelic detours along the way. Each track is a compact, crisply-produced journey, featuring everything from distorted guitars to string sections and synthesizers, all converging to underscore the memorable melodies that define each composition. The album’s lyricism mirrors the sonic landscape, oscillating between authoritative defiance on the rockers, fervent love exploration on the pop side, and contemplation of faith and morality on the moody ballads.

Curated from a wealth of nearly 40 songs, producer Zach Gerber (known for his work with Walk off the Earth and USS) guided the band to distil their strongest material. The resulting cuts are lean, swiftly leading listeners to captivating choruses and compelling them to hit replay. To celebrate this musical achievement, Silvertone Hills embarked on a small southern Ontario tour delivering the album with exuberance and promoting it on vinyl.

Name:

Silvertone Hills

Genre:

Indie Rock

Founded:

2016

# of Albums:

1

Latest Album:

“Limits”

Latest Single:

“Big Empty Sky”

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Guns N’ Roses

Favourite musician now:

Oasis

Guilty pleasure song:

Kiss from a Rose – Seal

Live show ritual:

Chug honey and do lip trills like a toddler

Favourite local musician:

Lost Faculty

EP or LP?

LP, more chances to get hooked

Early bird or night owl?

Usually early, unless it’s party time

Road or studio?

Road, where the songs get put to the test

Any shows or albums coming up?

Our debut LP “Limits” of course, out since October

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

Namu

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

Ottawa St, have scored great vinyl deals at the antique stores

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

McQueston, memories playing catch growing up, now I run on the track

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

Mills Hardware

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Dr. Disc