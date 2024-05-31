Five Minutes With: Toronto Guitarist Jordan Wav

Jordan Wav is a guitarist and songwriter from Toronto. He has a passion for guitar-driven music with an emphasis on improvisation. Jordan formed his band in 2017 in Kingston, Ontario. Jordan hosted a weekly open jam and chose his bandmates based on who he enjoyed jamming with the most – a chemistry which became critical to their sound. In 2020, Jordan started building guitar pedals and posted videos featuring them on Instagram and TikTok, which grew into a community of guitar and gear enthusiasts. Since venues have reopened, Jordan has been playing local shows with his band, releasing more music and playing lead guitar in the Art Rock project “Mihalyistic Entities”. Alongside shows, Jordan does session work, keeps up with online music content and frequents open jams throughout the city.

Name:

Jordan Wav

Genre:

Rock, Fusion Rock, Art Rock

Founded:

2017

Latest Single:

“Drift” Released Jan 22, 2024

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Prince (impressed upon me by my mom playing his albums in the car on repeat)

Favourite musician now:

Van Halen

Guilty pleasure song:

Fireball – Pitbull

Live show ritual:

Once everything is set up for soundcheck, I get my band to hit one powerful E chord in unison and let it ring out

Favourite local musician:

Accolades

EP or LP?

LP

Early bird or night owl?

Night Owl

Road or studio?

Studio

Any shows or albums coming up?

Me and a fellow local artist/friend Justus Hajas are putting together our second annual “Shredfest” on July 21 at Supermarket Bar. We are bringing in some awesome shred-guitar-oriented bands and have arranged a few exciting giveaways with our sponsors!

Where can we follow you?

TikTok | Instagram | Youtube

***

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

Homemade Ramen on Spadina (best hand-pulled noodles in the city)

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

Geary Ave – It may not be the most picturesque spot in the city, but between the rehearsal spaces and restaurants, I find myself spending lots of time there.

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

Christie Pitts – Christie Pitts film festival in the summer!

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

The recently defunct Cube Studio at 1 Sumach

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Pauls Boutique