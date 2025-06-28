Matilda the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Meet Matilda (Mati), a 3-year-old American Shorthair calico with a gentle heart and a quiet, soulful presence. She’s a naturally shy and sensitive cat who thrives in peaceful, predictable environments. Matilda feels most at ease in calm, stable homes where she can adjust slowly and feel truly secure.

Once she learns to trust you, she’ll show her affection in tender, heartwarming ways, curling up beside you as you work or lounge, softly purring when given gentle attention in her favourite spots. Because she can be easily overstimulated, she’s looking for a patient, nurturing person who understands her need for space, consistency, and a slow, steady bond.

Matilda would do best with an owner who spends a good amount of time at home and can share quiet moments with her indoors. She doesn’t crave outdoor exploration. When invited outside, she’ll usually want to come right back in, but she does appreciate companionship. She enjoys interactive play, especially games where she can leap for tossed toys, and values time spent together in a calm, familiar setting. At night, she’s the type of cat that likes to sleep with her owners in the same bed.

She previously lived with her sibling, but his dominant, rough play caused her a lot of stress. Because of this, Matilda needs to be the only pet in her new home, where she can relax and express herself without fear or pressure.

Matilda also has a chicken allergy, so she requires a special diet designed for sensitive skin and digestion that’s completely free of chicken ingredients. This is easily manageable and just part of giving her the gentle, tailored care she deserves.

If you’re looking for a quiet companion to share your home and are ready to give her the loving attention she needs, Matilda may be the perfect match for you.

Matilda

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 3 Years 1 Month

Sex: Female

Size: M

Colour: Black / Orange

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.