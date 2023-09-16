Hood the cat is looking for a new lovely home in the Toronto area

Introducing Hood, a remarkable cat who’s conquered adversity. Originally a stray, Hood arrived as an emergency intake and has made remarkable strides in his medical journey. While his initial shelter experience has left him nervous, a patient and gentle approach reveals his true potential. Hood’s newfound love for cheek and chin scratches, especially with a backscratcher, showcases his budding trust. A slow transition to a loving home is just what he needs to fully embrace his affectionate nature. With Hood’s progress and resilience, he’s poised to thrive in a calm and caring environment, proving that second chances bring immeasurable rewards.

Hood

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 1 Year 7 Months

Sex: Male

Size: S

Colour: Grey / White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

