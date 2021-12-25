Goldie the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Goldie is an energizer bunny-dog with a pep in her step and a need for all things FUN! She thinks of herself as a serious athlete, honestly. Her favourite sport? Swimming! Goldie just loves to swim, and she’ll go all day long if you let her. She spends her days swimming and running, then playing ball, and then she’ll ask to get one last dip in before bed. Goldie is your ultimate fitness buddy!

This gal is such a goof, a sweetie-pie filled with kindness and dreams of never-ending fields and infinite cuddles, but Goldie is a dog who loves having a small clique. She doesn’t care to be the centre of attention, but once you’re in her circle, you’ll see what a real suck she can be! She just loves a long stroll or good run in the park with lots of toys, but can also enjoy the more relaxed side of life: sitting alongside her buds and soaking up all the love and affection!

She is unsure of strangers and other dogs and will express her concerns with barking and lunging. But once she understands that strangers can be friends (especially when they come to her house and her trusted humans let her know it’s okay to like them) then she’s pure Goldie. Being pals with other dogs will take a little more convincing.

Goldie would prefer living in a mature home as the only pet, with no small children. A house outside of the big, bustling city with lots of space for her to run around! Most importantly, Goldie is looking for that special person that will help her become the dog she knows she can be! It’s safe to say that she has experienced quite a few transitions over her short number of years! Goldie is one of our dogs who has had the benefit of people who loved her, but through no fault of her or her previous home, she just hasn’t been able to find somewhere to settle in yet.

Goldie

Age: 4 Years 2 Months

Sex: Female

Size: M

Colour: Tan

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

