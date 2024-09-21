Gia the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

This gorgeous girl would be the perfect match for anyone who appreciates a calm and relaxed lifestyle. Gia is an independent kitty that is reliable, balanced, and dependable. With that said, she also has plenty of affection to give!

She lets you know when she wants your attention by gently putting her paw on you. She prefers to come to you rather than you go to her. Gia doesn’t like being picked up, but this girl happily sits near you, either on the couch or when you’re lying in bed.

She thrives in an adult-only household, where she can be herself and show off her cuddly, talkative, and playful personality.

Gia

Breed: Domestic Longhair, Mix

Age: 2.5 years old

Sex: Female

Colour: B&W

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Tiny Purring Rescue’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.