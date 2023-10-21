Lucille the cat is looking for a new lovely home in the Toronto area

Lucille is a really sweet and soft cat. New to the shelter, she had a tragic history where she was found inside of a wall, alone and hungry, for an unknown period of time. A good Samaritan brought her to the Toronto Humane Society. As expected, Lucille is scared and shut down, but she is curious about her surroundings. She has already shown signs of what she likes and the thing she missed – gentle cheek scratches and low-key play. While she is getting all the care she needs, Lucille is beginning to trust humans again and enjoy her long-missed cheek scratches. To start her second innings afresh, this sweet girl will need a quiet adult-only environment, a sanctuary room and lots of love.

Lucille

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 6 Years

Sex: Female

Size: S

Colour: Grey

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.