Goldie the dog is looking for a new lovely home in the Toronto area

Goldie is a gorgeous gal who likes to have serious fun! Chasing balls, walking in the woods, swimming in streams, this shepherd mix is up for it all. Whatever you enjoy doing outside, Goldie is your pal.

Much as she loves her outdoor “sports,” Goldie also excels at being a couch potato, snuggling at home with her foster dad or mom, snoozing for hours on her own (with her favourite orange ball nearby), or soaking up the sun on the porch. She’s an easy house companion.

Goldie’s become a more relaxed dog in other ways. She was unsure of strangers and other dogs when she came to her foster home, but she has made huge breakthroughs in learning to trust. Every new person who comes to the house is now a bestie and she’s gotten friendly with folks she encounters on her walks. She used to holler at dogs non-stop, but that happens less now and a lot of time she doesn’t even react. Such a transformation and all because she was given the time and chance to learn that there is another, happier way to be.

This trust and training will be an important support for Goldie as she transitions into her forever home. Busy neighbourhoods push her buttons so she’s looking for a house with a large fenced yard in a quiet suburb or beyond. Most of all, this wonderful dog wants to spend her days with people who understand where she’s been and where she’s going, and who see, without a doubt, that her heart is pure Goldie.

Goldie

Breed: Shepherd, Mix

Age: 6 Years 2 Months

Sex: Female

Size: L

Colour: Tan

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.