Hi! My name is Optimus, but I go by the name of Missus now. I came into the THS after having kittens and I had mammary hyperplasia. The doctors here were so wonderful and with their help they fixed me up. I relaxed and recuperated in a great home with my foster mum Mary who took such good care of me. I am happy and healthy and looking for a forever home with someone who will love me as much as I will love them. Please come and visit me in room O, I am always happy to meet new people.

Optimus

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 14 Years 2 Months

Sex: Female

Size: L

Colour: Black / White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

