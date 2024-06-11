Bailey the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

With a big personality and an even bigger heart, Bailey just may be your new best friend. What’s not to love about Bailey? He is handsome, has house manners, can be independent, and is excited to play with other dogs! Bailey’s everlasting companionship is not a question of possibility, but rather who will be the lucky one to invite this sweetheart into their life?

While he’s working towards being the best boy he can be, he’s still getting over the hurdle of being comfortable in new environments. The best way to help Bailey is to be patient with him and help pair positive experiences (such as giving him his favourite treats) with being in new environments.

Because Bailey is a playful, energetic dog, he would be happy to have a canine sibling in his forever home. He is very forward when he plays, so having a dog that can match his energy levels would be ideal. He is respectful of children so long as they understand his strength.

Bailey would do well in a home that is willing to take him outdoors for exploration and exercise. Whether it be backyard zoomies, or trailblazing during a hike, Bailey is your go-to outdoor enthusiast!

Bailey

Breed: Bulldog, American, Mix

Age: 3 Years

Sex: Male

Size: L

Colour: Brown / White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

