Toronto’s Beloved Over the Rainbow Turns 50 – Still Stylish as Ever

Established in 1975 in the heart of Yorkville with just one salesperson — founder Joel Carman — and a tailor, Over the Rainbow has grown into a beloved Toronto fashion institution. It’s remarkable to think that this go-to retailer, which has outfitted generations of Torontonians and visitors alike, is now celebrating 50 years.

Long-time customers might remember the shop’s signature jars of jujubes at the front — a sweet detail that made the shopping experience all the more memorable. Known for having the city’s best selection of denim, the staff were always experts when it came to cuts, fits, and fabrics. For many, it felt like the store grew right alongside them — from teenage years to adulthood — and even now, it’s a go-to for families who continue to shop and visit regularly.

When Joel Carman first opened the store in the heart of Yorkville, the area was eclectic and artsy, teeming with coffee shops and art galleries. “There were no tall buildings, just beautiful tree-lined streets,” said Carman. “The area attracted artists, performers, athletes and authors. It was exciting to come to work every day – you never knew who was going to walk through the door.”

Carman grew up in the 1960s at a time when “blue jeans were a symbol of freedom and independence from authority”, he tells us. “It was the staple in my wardrobe and all my contemporaries. The bonus, I could wear jeans to work!” And it became an industry that went beyond just functional wear. “There were a lot of new innovations within denim when I was starting, and it was the birth of a real fashion denim business. New denim styles and fabrics emerged, and the denim industry was becoming an exciting community of shoppers.”

Yorkville began to evolve in the 70s. The bohemian era was transitioning and the area was becoming a mecca for designer brands and trendy restaurants. But Over The Rainbow remained steadfast in what is still considered the most fashionable area in the city today. The area continued to attract locals and visitors alike. Even celebrities made their way to Over The Rainbow to grab the latest styles. Carman mentioned there were so many stories and interesting people that came through their doors over the years including; Sonny Bono, Miley Cyrus, Natalie Cole, Wayne Gretzky, Wendell Clarke, Alec Baldwin, Renee Zellweger, Doug Gilmour, Hilary Duff, Chris Bosh, Roberto Alomar, and Gene Hackman.

When Chris Bosh, a 7-foot-tall basketball player, shopped at the store, they had to think fast with his height leading to his head sticking up over the change room door. He also remembered the days when a young Wayne Gretzky shopped for jeans — that was always a treat.

But the most gratifying part of the business is the relationships they have built with their customers and the staff who have passed through the business. “Retail is a marathon and a lifestyle for me and my family,” said Carman. “I have watched three generations of families grow and have made so many friends. The store has evolved with our customers through the generations, and I feel so lucky to be where we are today.”

So, what’s changed and what has remained the same in this business for him and his team?

“When I first started, I was riding a horse; now with technology, I am flying a jet plane. When I got my first fax machine, I thought it was magic! Now with computers, it has revolutionized the game. What remains the same throughout time is our core values: great one-on-one service, respect for our customers and a fun shopping experience. Fashion constantly evolves and we work very hard to be ahead of the curve to offer our customers the best quality fashion,” said Carman.

Now that the homegrown retailer celebrates its 50th year in business what has been the biggest learning curve with Over the Rainbow?

He sees fashion as a dynamic industry and they are always adapting to what’s ahead. “It is a marathon that requires patience and an open mind – everything moves fast! Technology in all realms has been the biggest change, and we’ve learned to use it to power our growth forward.”

What’s one piece of advice he wishes he could offer to his younger self at the beginning of his career?

“Buy real estate! (cough – joking!). Patience and perseverance are keys to success. Embrace technology even earlier than we did! Luckily, my son and daughter have followed me into the business and have been instrumental in pushing us forward – especially in the digital world,” said Carman.

To commemorate this major 50th-anniversary milestone, the Carman family, who still own and operate the legendary Over The Rainbow store, delved into their archives to launch a collection reintroducing their vintage-inspired puff logo, originally designed for a promotional sweatshirt in the 1980s. This nostalgic logo, done with a modern twist, has expanded into a full collection of Made-in-Canada essentials for men, women, and children, including cosy sweat sets, tees, hats and socks; perfect for summer, camp, back-to-school and everything in between. It is a homage to Over The Rainbow and extends into their elevated casual and everyday premium essentials.

The collection includes hoodies, sweatshirts, sweatpants, t-shirts, hats …and yes, the jujube jar is in there.

Over The Rainbow is located at the Manulife Centre (55 Bloor Street West) in Toronto.