Recent News

Figures restaurant introduces new menu and payment with Bitcoin

April 4, 2018 Joel Levy Food & Drink, Restaurants

Located on Avenue road, just south of Davenport in the Yorkville neighbourhood, Figures Restaurant is a comic book themed lounge and dining experience that features playful dishes and cocktails that brings a nostalgic environment alongside refined tastes from their menu.

Figures restaurant

The 2,000 sq. foot, 80-seat space has been open since March 2017, was designed by Toronto-based firm Prototype Design Lab and features a DJ booth, lounge area and a retail space that sells collectible merchandise like comic books and other comic related memorabilia. Local artists were commissioned to create the original artwork that is featured throughout the venue that follows the theme of vintage comics and cartoon characters.

Figures restaurant

Last month, the restaurant’s chef Ron Stratton introduced a new menu that combined his French cuisine background with their playful nature. Stratton likes to use seasonally inspired, ingredient-based food that compliments the owners’ vision of evoking a modern sense of nostalgia and playful atmosphere for guests. As well as the new menu, the restaurant announced that they will now be accepting Bitcoin cryptocurrency as payment.

Figures restaurant

“From our menu offerings, to our interior design and programming, we’ve built a reputation for creativity and innovation,” says Figures co-owner, Nader Marzouk. “Giving our guests the option to pay using Bitcoin is another example of how we strive to be at the forefront of our industry offering an experience that can’t be found at any other establishment in the city,” added Patrick Marzouk, Figures co-owner.

The new menu includes the following items:

Figures restaurant

-A&W Root Beer BBQ Drumettes – Roquefort crème fraiche, green papaya slaw, De Arbol Chili Vinaigrette

Figures restaurant

-TV Dinner – Buttermilk fried chicken, Teleggio whipped Yukon Gold potatoes, roasted garlic creamed corn, chipotle honey

-Truffle Wagyu Burger – Maple cured bacon, black truffle aioli, homemade brioche, buttermilk onion rings

-Oxtail Pancake – Red Stripe braised oxtail, plantain pancake, grilled pineapple, scotch bonnet romesco

Figures restaurant

-Candy Bar – Callebaut chocolate, salted caramel, Feuilletine, passionfruit anglaise

-S’mores – Chef’s choice marshmallows, homemade chocolates, graham cookie

Be sure to check out the space and try the new menu.

Figures restaurant
Heirloom Carrots

Figures restaurant Figures restaurant

Figures restaurant
Steak Tartare

 

 

Joel Levy
About Joel Levy 1084 Articles
Editor-In-Chief at Toronto Guardian. Photographer and Writer for Toronto Guardian and Joel Levy Photography
Contact: Website Twitter

Related Articles

Copyright © 2018 | Toronto Guardian