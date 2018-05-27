Recent News

Hendriks Restaurant and Bar is open on Yonge Street

May 27, 2018 Maria Flo Food & Drink, Restaurants

hendriks

Had the chance to stop by Hendriks Restaurant & Bar on Yonge Street. Located in the space formerly occupied by Baton Rouge, this independent resto is the perfect place to stop by after a long day of shopping, before the theatre, or while taking a stroll down Yonge.

Menu has an elevated sports bar vibe and offers a selection of appetizers and mains with a focus on seafood and meat. The cocktail list is carefully crafted offering specialty summer drinks. Tables are spacious with beautiful upholstered booths and seating.

Hendriks Ahi Tuna Tartare: avocado, tomatoes, sesame seeds
Ahi Tuna Tartare: avocado, tomatoes, sesame seeds
Greek Tacos: chicken souvlaki, tomatoes, feta, French fries, homemade tzatiki
Greek Tacos: chicken souvlaki, tomatoes, feta, French fries, homemade tzatiki
Kale and Artichoke Dip: with warm tortilla chips
Kale and Artichoke Dip: with warm tortilla chips

Classic surf and turf style options are available as mains. We had the Campfire BBQ Danish Ribs and the Salmon and Strawberry Salmon. The portions are very generous so make sure you’re hungry and be careful not to order too many apps. Campfire BBQ Danish Ribs had a sweet sauce and were crispy on the outside while the Salmon and Strawberry Salad was perfectly balanced and not too heavy. That salad is a perfect dish for a hot summer day. Mains are offered with a choice of market sides: fries, coleslaw, chili lime corn, loaded baked potato, seasonal vegetables, or garlic mashed potatoes.

Campfire BBQ Danish Ribs
Campfire BBQ Danish Ribs
Salmon & Strawberry Salad: crisp romaine, emerald kale, pear, candied pecans, caperberries, champagne vinaigrette
Salmon & Strawberry Salad: crisp romaine, emerald kale, pear, candied pecans, caperberries, champagne vinaigrette

The dessert finished the meal off beautifully. I’m not one to order dessert but the Warm Walnut Brownie A-La Mode is so delicious and the perfect sharing portion for two. Order it, you won’t be disappointed.

Warm Walnut Brownie A-La Mode: topped with chocolate syrup and vanilla ice cream
Warm Walnut Brownie A-La Mode: topped with chocolate syrup and vanilla ice cream

 

Maria Flo
About Maria Flo 10 Articles
Maria Flo; a young woman finessed by an extreme European upbringing, Maria’s world is dominated by food, the love for food, the art of food, and the sharing of food. Without hesitation, ordering one of everything on any menu, Maria basks in the extravagant glory of unlimited choices while deciphering all dishes and the story they tell.
Contact: Website

Related Articles

Copyright © 2018 | Toronto Guardian