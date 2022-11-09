The Tragically Hip Inspired Art Exhibit is Coming to Toronto

Echoes of the Flame art exhibit featuring works inspired by the lyrics of The Tragically Hip is coming to Toronto from December 2nd-10th at Gallery 1313.

Music and art fans will be able to see and bid on the original 18-piece collection that will also see a portion of the proceeds going towards the TSI TYÓNNHEHT ONKWAWÉN:NA language and cultural centre, located on a Mohawk reservation in Tyendinaga, ON.

The fine art exhibit is coming off a 2 month run this summer in Muskoka where the paintings, sculptures and mixed media artworks were on display. The 17x JUNO Award winning band oversaw the artist selection process for the exhibition, ensuring that Canadian artists made up 75% of the roster which included representation from Indigenous and French Canadian creators. The creators of the pieces are not just from Canada but also the United States and Europe, showing the Canadian band’s reach and influence.

There will also be a chance to grab a limited edition print of each artwork in the 18-piece collection.

Here is the list of participating artists and their chosen songs.

Participating Artists & Selected Songs

Simon Andrew – Bobcaygeon

Micheal Barber – Fiddler’s Green

Jeff Bartels – Grace, Too

Brayden Bugazzi – Trickle Down

Rob Croxford – New Orleans Is Sinking

William DeBilzan – Ahead By A Century

Sandrine Dickel – Boots Or Hearts

Filippo Fiumani – Fully Completely

Niki Hare – Blow At High Dough

Peter Horvath – Looking For A Place To Happen

Daniel Hughes – Wheat Kings

Brigitta Kocsis – Ouch

Daniel Lanois – Not Necessary

Kai McCall – Ahead By A Century

Eric Nado – Poets

Dina Roudman – Tired As Fuck

Sylvain Tremblay – Little Bones

Tom Wilson – Now The Struggle Has A Name