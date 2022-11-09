Who forgets eventful moments? Not me. Especially with celebrious dining spots that are a charming balance of comestible cuisine and snug ambience, one can’t brush off the trend. We all know Toronto takes its food seriously, from an innovative menu, a roster of admirable chefs, and an acute knowledge of heating classical dishes. As the food scene gets livelier, the multicultural city presents an exceptional list of restaurants. One first-rate restaurant that offers something exclusive is 43 Down.

Located at 123 Queen Street West, 43 Down is housed in the lobby of the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel. Recently celebrating its 50th anniversary, Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel is noted as Canada’s largest property within the Sheraton Hotels & Resorts portfolio and has expanded its service, including the newly opened lounge, 43 Down. In addition to being a cozy nest, the hotel is an iconic meeting spot that boasts of 1,372 guest rooms and suites, a 24-hour fitness centre, 360-degree skyline views from its 43rd-floor Sheraton Club Lounge, unique outdoor waterfall and garden area, and is the city’s largest heated indoor-outdoor pool. What a singular semblance! Beginning strong, the well-established space is not only inviting, but the commendable meals are served in theatrical fashion.

“As the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel celebrates its major milestone, we are elated about our new transformation, and the unveiling of 43 Down. Besides offering a contemporary venue and world-class culinary experiences, our focus is to create an exemplary experience for business travellers, families and adventurers all seeking to explore the diverse history of the city. 43 Down also hosts private and corporate events with a large seating and capacity set up. With a reimagined food and beverage program, and a renovated gathering place, we will continuously prioritize delivering excellent customer service to all guests,” says Tim Reardon, Sheraton Centre Toronto General Manger.

Inspired by the individualized service of bellhops and elevator operators of bygone generations in customer service, the restaurant truly serves a savoury fare. Their menu focuses on the history of Toronto and local neighborhoods. This intimate mixology lounge offers one-of-a-kind cocktails, refreshing bites and world-class hospitality. With a modest approach to luscious meals and using seasonal recipes, 43 Down keeps the firmness going.

Now a dignified renaissance for the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel, and equally the city, the restaurant’s space honours a beverage forward concept focusing on mixology as an art. It was such a thrilling experience visiting this location. We were greeted by the friendly waiters and staff. Browsing through the menu was exciting as well. The range of food alternatives were enticing to select from, considering the delicately blended flavours poured into the peculiar dishes.

We relished in tasteful dishes and beverages like Dillion’s Gin Cured Bay of Fundy Salmon, Winter Squash Burrata Bulb, Atlantic Salt Cod Bacalhau, Smoked Aurora Duck Drumettes, Tomahawk Steak, White Christmas Margarita, Boulavardier in Ice, and The 43rd. These meals certainly “meet the pleasures of great company.” A slogan boldly stamped on their menu checklist. For example, the Winter Squash Burrata Bulb includes a saffron and turmeric marinated burrata served with herb dressing, roasted squash from Boot’s Farm, spiced pepita seeds and a sourdough crumb. Similarly, the Atlantic Salt Cod Bacalhau is braised in milk and onions for specific hours, then coated and fried until crispy, and served with a house remoulade, oranges, celery, and fennel salad.

Other delightful mains and sharables on the menu list to sample with co-workers or friends are Smoked Almonds, Wild Boar Croquettes, Seafood Tower, and Fruit de Mer Ceviche. Including budget-friendly meals like Duck Fat Frites, Patatas Bravas, and Sautéed Truffle Forest Mushrooms are on the list. You will find classics like Twisted Caesar, Hanky Panky, Coconut Clover Club, Layover, Toronto Calling, and Orange You Glad. The Oxidized drinks deserves a recognition too. The Paolo Negro, Black Velvet, Nutty Times, PX & Rye, The Eclipse are all in the drinkable mix.

An extended list of food items is on this menu and it’s everything arising out of good taste. Making sure each item on the menu takes one on a journey, 43 Down creates moments of esteem, enthusiasm, and photo-worthy occasions. 43 Down is a bona fide destination restaurant, with a ravishing interior setting to complement the meals.

If you are looking for a restaurant that guarantees high-quality tasteful cuisine and embraces the city’s food culture, then this is a not-to-be-missed place.