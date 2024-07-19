Discover Contrada: A Culinary Gem in Toronto’s Little Italy

Contrada is a restaurant that deserves your attention. “Contrada” translates to “district” or “ward” in Italian, and this hidden gem—a stylish yet casual Italian-Canadian restaurant nestled in Toronto’s Little Italy—spotlights locally sourced ingredients, a seasonal menu, minimal-intervention Italian wine, and innovative neo-Italian cocktails, all within an intimate setting. If you’re seeking a dining experience where quality ingredients grace every dish, Contrada warmly invites you to explore its offerings.

Renowned for its dinner, beverages, brunch, and Aperitivo Hour (Tuesdays – Thursdays, 5 pm-7 pm), Contrada ranked eighth in Toronto Life’s Best New Restaurants list for 2024. As the patio opens this summer season and a new brunch menu debuts, Contrada continues to flourish under the leadership of industry veterans and friends: Jessie Mak, Patrick Groves, and Chef de Cuisine Mike Vieira.

Jessie Mak tells the Toronto Guardian why Contrada stands out for its unique approach to Italian-inspired cuisine. “It’s exciting to see the revitalization in Toronto’s Little Italy neighbourhood as we emerge from the pandemic,” says Mak. “Contrada aims to offer elevated yet approachable Italian dishes, drawing inspiration from Italy while incorporating local produce and authentic ingredients. Our commitment to the community and local producers ensures a genuine taste of Italy right here in Toronto.”

With seating available in two semi-enclosed patios, accommodating up to 50 guests cocktail-style, the restaurant ensures comfort even on cooler evenings with snug heating. During our recent visit to Contrada, we had the opportunity to savour brunch items such as the Green Salad ($17), Egg Contrada ($20), and French Toast But Italian ($19). For dinner, you can indulge in delights like Tagliolini ($33) and Branzino ($59). The beverage menu boasts cocktails such as the Army Brat ($21), which blends Tanqueray gin, Teremana tequila, Cocchi Bianco, IPA Orgeat, Nepeta Majora, Vincotto, and Lemon. Non-alcoholic options, like the Pom-Odoro and Don’t Stappi Now, curated by Bar Manager David Zebrowski, offer a refreshing complement.

Located at 537 College Street, Toronto, Contrada operates Tuesday to Saturday from 5 pm to 10:30 pm, with Sunday brunch from 11 am to 3 pm. To make a reservation or learn more, visit their website.